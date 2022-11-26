WATCH: Wrong-footed Szczesny Makes Incredible Penalty Save To Help Poland Beat Saudi 2-0

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny produced an incredible performance on November 26 to help his side register an important 2-0 victory against Saudi Arabia. Not only did the 32-year-old make five brilliant saves during the Poland vs Saudi Arabia clash, but he also made a stunning double penalty save to deny Salem Al-Dawsari.

Wojciech Szczesny produces an incredible double penalty save

As seen in the video posted by Fox Soccer below, Wojciech Szczesny was wrong-footed before he dived towards the right side to exceptionally save the penalty from Salem Al-Dawsari. And his work did not end there as he then also produced a fantastic reflet save to deny Mohammed Al Burayk from scoring the rebound. Had this goal gone in, Saudi Arabia would have equalized and the pressure would have been on Poland to get the winner.

Another look at this spectacular double save by Wojciech Szczęsny 🧤🚫🚫 pic.twitter.com/otJAJj2jZ9 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 26, 2022

Zielinski & Lewandowski score to help Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0

Robert Lewandowski finally brought up his first FIFA World Cup goal on November 26 to help Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 and boost his team’s chances of reaching the knockout stages. Lewandowski shed tears after scoring in the 82nd minute. He raced toward the corner with his arms outstretched, then stayed slumped on the field as teammates rushed to congratulate him. He got up, rubbed his face, and blew a kiss to the crowd.

It was the Poland forward’s first World Cup goal in his fifth appearance at the tournament. Earlier in the game, the 34-year-old Lewandowski also set up the opener in the 40th minute when he kept the ball in play after goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais’ initial block before laying it back for Piotr Zielinski to knock it in.

Poland will next face Argentina, while Saudi Arabia will meet Mexico in their last Group C games. Both these games will be crucial in determining which teams would progress to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

(Inputs from AP)