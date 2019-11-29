Wayne Rooney Pictured Posing In Derby County Kit As He Makes Return To England

Derby County had to let go of Frank Lampard before the start of the season, as the Blues legend made a comeback to Stamford Bridge as manager of Chelsea. Former PSV manager Phillip Cocu was appointed to replace the outgoing Lampard. Now, the Dutch manager will have another tool in his arsenal to prosper at Pride Park as Manchester United and England legend, Wayne Rooney, makes his way to Derby County in a player-coach role.

Delighted to have finally started with @dcfcofficial. Looking forward to the new challenge ahead 🙂🐏 #DCFC pic.twitter.com/BhdHV6ML0A — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) November 28, 2019

The former Manchester United and DC United player will not be eligible to make an appearance for the Rams before January. However, Derby County manager Phillip Cocu confirmed that Wayne Rooney will be in the dugout for Derby County's game against Queens Park Rangers this weekend. The former Manchester United striker was pictured posing for photographs and signing autographs as he donned the Derby County jersey for the first time since his move to the English Championship.

Phillip Cocu has confirmed @WayneRooney will be in the dugout for #DCFCvQPR.



“It’s positive for everyone & himself as well. It’s good that he is here and the fans can see him. He will get involved in team tactics and we can use and benefit from his experience.” pic.twitter.com/ZgT2hfjhsL — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) November 28, 2019

Wayne Rooney's career path

Wayne Rooney's move to the English Championship with Derby County could prove to be a major shot in the arm, considering the former England international's wealth of experience. Wayne Rooney made 393 appearances for Manchester United before joining his boyhood club Everton as a free agent on a two-year contract. He then moved to the MLS in 2018 after signing for DC United. Wayne Rooney registered 23 goals and 15 assists in 48 regular-season appearances for DC United before prematurely ending his MLS stay by signing a deal with Derby County to feature in the English Championship.

