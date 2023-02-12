Toni Kroos Achieves Incredible Record Following Real Madrid's 5th Club World Cup

On Saturday, Real Madrid scripted history to become the only club to have won the FIFA Club World Cup 5 times. While the club augmented its record, it is one short of its own midfielder and one of the foremost players of the squad. There is no mystery to this, it is Toni Kroos who has 6 Club World Cup Titles to his name.

Having won a Club World Cup with his former side Bayern Munich, Toni Kroos made a move to the Spanish capital in 2014 and now after 9 years with the club has 5 more trophies of the kind. Courtesy of Los Blancos' 5-3 win over the AFC League Champions Al Hilal, the German has a total of 6 FIFA Club World Cups, which is more than any other player in the world. Kroos held the trophy in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2023.

Toni Kroos is the only player in football history to win SIX Club World Cup titles 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/rAg8kckMeL — 433 (@433) February 11, 2023

Real Madrid Clinch 5th FIFA Club World Cup

After beating Al Ahly comprehensively, on Saturday Real Madrid met Al-Hilal in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup. Having lifted the trophy four times already Real Madrid were the favourites to take home another one of the sorts, however, the recent injuries and the dwindling of form kept the odds in balance before the game. But as soon as the match started, the 14-time UEFA Champions League holders expressed from the outset that they are there to dominate. It took Madrid only 13 minutes to take the lead, as Vinicies drew first blood. Five minutes later Fede Valverve extended the lead with a sublime volley. In the 26th minute, Al-Hilal came back into the match as Moussa Marega right footed shot breached past Andriy Lunin. The match went to halftime with the score of 2-1 in favor of Real Madrid.

In the second half, Madrid started to apply pressure again and scored two goals in quick succession. Karim Benzema made his impact in the game and Valverde scored his second. Al-Hilal hit back in the 63rd minute via Luciano Vietto's fabulous chip, but 6 minutes later through Vinicius' second, Madrid got the 5-2 lead. Vietto scored again for Al-Hilal in the 73rd minute to reduce the gap, but the time was less and the match ended with the score line of 5-3.