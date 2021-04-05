Wellington Phoenix Vs Melbourne City FC Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

The next match in the A-League 2021 season will feature Wellington Phoenix locking horns with Melbourne City FC at the Wollongong Showground. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:40 PM IST on Monday, April 5. Here is the Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City FC team news, how to watch Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City FC live stream in India, and other details of this A-League encounter.

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City FC prediction and preview

Wellington Phoenix have struggled all season as they are currently in tenth place in the A-League table with just four wins (3D 7L). Ufuk Talay's side lost their last game to Macarthur 1-0 thanks to a goal from Denis Genreau in the 65th minute. The Nix are expected to face another difficult challenge against Melbourne City FC who will be eager to get back to winning ways.

Melbourne City FC suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat to Western United in the last game following an incredible run of six consecutive victories. With eight wins and five losses in thirteen games, The Hearts are currently fourth in the A-League table. Considering the form of the two teams this season, our Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City FC prediction is Wellington Phoenix 0-2 Melbourne City FC.

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City FC team news

Heading into this game, Wellington Phoenix will again be without the service of centre-back Luke De Vere as a result of a knee injury. Meanwhile, Melbourne City FC will be without midfielder Aiden O'Neill. However, the centre-back duo of Nuno Reis and Curtis Good is expected to be fit to start this game.

Our squad to take on Wellington tomorrow is here.



Check it out! ðŸ‘‡#CmonCity — Melbourne City FC (@MelbourneCity) April 4, 2021

Wellington Phoenix predicted starting line-up: Oliver Sail; Louis Fenton, Steven Taylor, Tim Payne, James McGarry; Ulises Davila, Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Cameron Devlin; David Ball, Tomer Hemed.

Melbourne City FC predicted starting line-up: Tom Glover; Nathaniel Atkinson, Nuno Reis, Curtis Good, Benjamin Garuccio; Rostyn Griffiths, Conor Metcalfe; Andrew Nabbout, Florin Berenguer, Craig Noone; Jamie Maclaren.

How to watch Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City FC live?

Unfortunately, the A-League live telecast of Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City FC will not be available for Indian viewers. However, fans can watch the Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City FC live stream on the official My Football Youtube channel and app. Live scores and updates will be available on the social media page of the A-League and the two teams.

Note: The Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City FC prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.