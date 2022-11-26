'We're Too Old': De Bruyne Gives Shocking Assessment Of Belgium's World Cup Chances

Star Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has made shocking remarks after he was asked about world number two Belgium's chances of winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament. The 31-year-old said that they had a chance to do so in 2018 but now the team was 'too old'.

'No chance': De Bruyne on Belgium's chances of winning World Cup

On being asked by The Guardian if Kevin de Bruyne saw this Belgium side going on to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 competition, the Manchester City midfielder replied, "No chance, we’re too old." He went on to explain his statement by adding, "I think our chance was 2018. We have a good team, but it is ageing. We lost some key players. We have some good new players coming, but they are not at the level other players were in 2018. I see us more as outsiders."

Even though Belgium registered a 1-0 win in their opening FIFA World Cup 2022 game against Canada, it was not a level of performance one would expect from the world number two ranked team. Belgium were dominated for most of the clash as they just managed to register nine shots and three on target. In stark contrast, Canada registered 22 shots even though just three were on target.

Despite leading his team to victory, Belgium coach Roberto Martinez admitted that his side demonstrated the worst performance when analyzed on a technical level since he took charge more than six years ago. When asked about his side's performance, Martinez replied, "Delighted that, without being ourselves, we won the game. But was it the worst game? No. Because it’s a win."

Although Belgium were far from their best against Canada, they yet managed to pick up a crucial victory to boost their chances of progressing through to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2022. As things stand in Group F, they currently lead the standings with three points, two points clear of second-placed Croatia and third-placed Morocco. Meanwhile, Canada are last and are still to register their first points of the tournament.