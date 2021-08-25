West Brom Vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Carabao Cup Round 2 Match Live In India

West Bromwich Albion are up against Arsenal in the upcoming clash of the EFL Carabao Cup. Arsenal will look to get back to winnings ways, after slumping to two back-to-back defeats, first doing 2-0 down in their season opener against Premier League newbies Brentford, before losing 2-0 at home to European Champions Chelsea. Meanwhile, West Bromwich Albion started their EFL Championship season with a 2-2 draw and ever since have gone on to win three consecutive games. Here are the West Brom vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming details and latest team news.

West Brom vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming: How to watch West Brom vs Arsenal live in India

Date and time: Thursday, August 26, 12:30 AM (IST)

Venue: The Hawthorns Football Stadium, West Bromwich, West Midlands, England

Live streaming in India: The West Brom vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming will be done on the 'VOOT' app, while viewers can also watch it live on TV on MTV India.

Full focus 🔛 the Gunners!



Come on you Baggies 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/620XZBIguz — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) August 25, 2021

West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

Arsenal head into the game as the superior side on Head-To-Head. In 133 clashes, Arsenal have recorded 75 wins while West Bromwich Albion has picked up 38 wins with the remaining 31 games having ended in draws.

West Brom vs Arsenal team news

COVID-19 outbreak has hit Mikel Arteta’s squad along with a list of injuries. The Gunners are without Thomas Partey, Eddie Nketiah, and Gabriel Magalhaes due to injuries, while Gabriel Martinelli and Kieran Tierney had to be taken off during the Chelsea clash after picking up knocks. The duo might not be risked today. Ben White, too misses due to illness. Arsenal, however, will welcome back Alexandre Lacazette and Runar Alex Runarsson, who were out due to a positive COVID-19 test. William too is back to training; however, the player is unlikely to feature with reports suggesting a transfer to Brazil is being worked out. The squad will also welcome Martin Odegaard, who has received clearance to participate after completing formalities around his transfer from Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, the Baggies will be without the services of Robert Snodgrass, who is a long term absentee, while Matthew Clarke is doubtful after being forced out early on during their win against Blackburn.

Image Credits: AP