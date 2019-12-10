The Debate
The Debate
West Ham Stadium Announcer Hilariously Confuses Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi For David Luiz

Football News

A West Ham United announcer at the London Olympic Stadium mixed up Matteo Guendouzi for David Luiz as Arsenal beat the Hammers by a 1-3 scoreline on Monday.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
West Ham

Arsenal came from behind to secure a much-needed 1-3 win against West Ham United at the London Olympic Stadium on Monday night in the Premier League. Goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ensured that the Gunners secured their first win in the English top-flight since October 6, 2019. While Pepe was the key player for Arsenal, another player who made the headlines was young French midfielder - Matteo Guendouzi.

Highlights from Arsenal's 1-3 win against West Ham United

West Ham stadium announcer confuses Matteo Guendouzi for David Luiz

West Ham United fell to their second straight loss in the English Premier League at the London Stadium. However, one hilarious moment in the game occurred in the dying stages of the second half when newly-appointed Arsenal manager — Freddie Ljungberg — decided to substitute Granit Xhaka for holding midfielder Matteo Guendouzi. The West Ham Stadium announcer claimed that Xhaka was being replaced by David Luiz — who was still on the bench.

Nicolas Pepe's comments after Monday night win against West Ham United

Published:
COMMENT
