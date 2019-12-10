West Ham Stadium Announcer Hilariously Confuses Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi For David Luiz

Arsenal came from behind to secure a much-needed 1-3 win against West Ham United at the London Olympic Stadium on Monday night in the Premier League. Goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ensured that the Gunners secured their first win in the English top-flight since October 6, 2019. While Pepe was the key player for Arsenal, another player who made the headlines was young French midfielder - Matteo Guendouzi.

Also Read | Inter Milan vs Barcelona, Champions League: Preview, team news and live streaming

Highlights from Arsenal's 1-3 win against West Ham United

🤩 Waking up with that winning feeling!



🤔 What was your favourite moment from last night's victory? pic.twitter.com/O7lLwAAyaK — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 10, 2019

Also Read | Manchester United star Patrice Evra embraces Indian culture with epic Bhangra dance

West Ham stadium announcer confuses Matteo Guendouzi for David Luiz

An awkward moment as the stadium announcer says David Luiz has come on... when it's actually Matteo Guendouzi! 🙈



🔛 Guendouzi (not David Luiz)

↩️ Xhaka



⚒ 1-3 🟡 (87) pic.twitter.com/iMc8zb4Bml — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 9, 2019

West Ham United fell to their second straight loss in the English Premier League at the London Stadium. However, one hilarious moment in the game occurred in the dying stages of the second half when newly-appointed Arsenal manager — Freddie Ljungberg — decided to substitute Granit Xhaka for holding midfielder Matteo Guendouzi. The West Ham Stadium announcer claimed that Xhaka was being replaced by David Luiz — who was still on the bench.

Announcer at London Stadium: "Leaving the field No.34 Granit Xhaka. He's replaced by No.23 David Luiz



"...



"Beg your pardon, No.29 Matteo Guendouzi." — James Benge (@jamesbenge) December 9, 2019

Also Read | Samuel Eto'o set to launch music career; first concert at Parc des Princes

Also Read | Watch Paul Scholes go crazy after Manchester United won bragging rights vs City

Nicolas Pepe's comments after Monday night win against West Ham United

💬 "I thought what he did today was he worked really hard offensively and defensively and showed his quality."



Read more from @Freddie on Nico's performance 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 10, 2019

Also Read | Benitez rules himself out of Arsenal and Everton jobs