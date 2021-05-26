Western Sydney Wanderers Vs Wellington Phoenix Live Stream, Prediction And Team News

Western Sydney Wanderers welcome Wellington Phoenix in their upcoming A-League fixture on Wednesday, May 26. The Australian domestic league clash will be played at the BankWest Stadium with the kickoff scheduled at 7.05 PM AEST, 9.05 PM NZT (2:35 PM IST). Let's have a look at the Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix live stream, team news, alongside other details of this encounter.

Both teams will head into the game following a contrasting run of results as Western Sydney Wandererssufferd narrow losses in their previous two outings against Perth Glory and Sydney FC. Wellington Phoenix on the other hand who are currently slotted eighth on the A-League table are unbeaten in their previous eight games.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix Team news

Western Sydney Wanderers will be a delighted side as they welcome back Tass Mourdoukoutas into the first team setup after the player recovered from his injury and is included in the matchday squad. However, Vedran Janjetovic remains unavailable for the clash and with the goalkeeper missing out due to a shoulder injury.

Wellington Phoenix on the other end will be sweating over the fitness of Ulises Davila as he races against time to be fit for the match. He could join the likes of Liam McGing and Reno Piscopo with the duo back recovering from their respective knocks and in contention to play against Western Sydney Wanderers.

Where to watch Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix in India?

The Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix match will not telecast in India. However, fans can watch the clash on the official ‘My Football’ YouTube channel and app. Live scores and updates will be available on the social media page of the A-League and the two teams.

Australia date and time: Wednesday, May 26, 7.05 PM AEST, 9.05 PM NZT

Indian date and time: Wednesday, May 26 at 2:35 PM

Venue: BankWest Stadium, Australia

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Western Sydney Wanderers and Wellington Phoenix played out a seven-goal thriller during their last head-to-head meeting which saw Western Sydney Wanderers edged out a 4-3 win in March. While Western Sydney Wanderers will be hoping to replicate a similar result, Wellington Phoenix will be focused on getting their revenge on Wednesday. Given the current form of both teams, we expect Wellington Phoenix to register a routine victory and pocket three points against Western Sydney Wanderers.

Prediction -Western Sydney Wanderers 1-2 Wellington Phoenix