What Does Raphael Varane's Injury Mean For Manchester United? All You Need To Know

Manchester United currently sits fourth in the Premier League after having played seven games, of which they have won four, drawn two, and lost one so far. Fourth is not a bad spot to be in as it guarantees Champions League football, but given that during the summer transfer window, United spent much money on reinforcements, including €85 million on Jadon Sancho, €40 million on Raphael Varane, and €15 million on five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, and that does not even include their wages the team should be doing better. Currently, club captain Harry Maguire is making his way back from a calf injury, and now Varane has picked up an injury.

Varane was playing in the UEFA Nations League final when he was chasing a through ball; while he managed to clear the ball, he seemed to have pulled a muscle. He tried to walk it off but could not carry on and was subbed off for Dayot Upamecano. A report from L’Equipe has revealed that Varane has sustained a right adductor injury and will undergo more testing when he returns to Manchester. Based on that, there is hope that it could be just a slight injury that keeps him out for a few days, but he is most likely going to miss the match against Leicester City on Saturday.

Varane's replacement at United

Maguire is still nursing his calf injury, though, during the international break, he has started light training at Carrington; he has not yet been included in full contact sessions and will most likely not feature against Leicester at the King Power Stadium. Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly are expected to step up and do the job in place of the usual Englishman and Frenchman.

Followed by the Leicester game, they take on Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League Group Stage at Old Trafford, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have a selection headache as he will not have Aaron Wan-Bissaka available because of suspension. The good news is that Marcus Rashford has made a complete recovery and will be available for selection against Leicester. Though given that he is yet to play a game this season, he might make an appearance from the bench.

Image: Twitter