What Happened During USA Vs Mexico? Fans Throw Bottles, Use Homophobic Slurs In Final

The United States Men's National Team tasted a historic victory as Christian Pulisic converted an extra-time penalty to crown his side as the CONCACAF Nations League champions. The win came at the expense of arch-rivals Mexico in a dramatic finale, and the game saw an ugly finish with fans visibly upset. Here's a look at What happened during USA vs Mexico and what did fans do during USA vs Mexico clash.

The final moments of the USA vs Mexico clash turned ugly on Sunday, with some late drama that crowned USMNT champions. Pulisic was fouled in the box the referees consulted with VAR before awarding a spot-kick which ultimately sealed the fate in the American's favour. Mexican head coach Tata Martino ejected from the game for interrupting the official in his review of the play. The USMNT players ran to the corner flag to celebrate the late-game lead, as fans began to pummel the pitch with beer and beverage containers. USMNT and Dortmund's Gio Reyna was hit by a projectile and stayed down on the field for several minutes.

The game was stopped for about three minutes in second-half stoppage time because of discriminatory fan chants at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The chants were identified as anti-guy, and stadium security threw out several fans for chanting even after they were warned. The referee stopped the match for three minutes, which is part of CONCACAF's anti-discrimination protocol. USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter hit out at the fans and said, "Total lack of respect for what’s happening on the field and all effort that both teams are putting into the game". On Gio Reyna, the USMNT head coach said, "I think he’s going to be OK, but he did take something to the head, and it could have been a lot worse. One of the classic, odd U.S.-Mexico games".

Mexico were unbeaten in their last three meetings and started out positively, with Jesús Corona putting them ahead 63 seconds in after a sloppy giveaway by defender Mark McKenzie. Giovanni Reyna, a son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna, levelled the scores in the 27th minute with his third international goal, kicking in a rebound after Weston McKennie’s header from Pulisic’s corner kick hit a post. Diego Lainez gave Mexico a 2-1 lead in the 79th, one minute after entering the pitch beating Ethan Horvath, who had come on for Zack Steffen who went off injured.

Weston McKennie equalised ensuring that the game went into extra time. Pulisic then made the decisive move to win the penalty and give USMNT the lead in a tense moment in the game. However, that effort seemed to go in vain when veteran Andrés Guardado stepped up to take a spot kick in the 124th minute. Horvath saved and crowned USMNT champions in an epic finale of the first CONCACAF Nations League.

