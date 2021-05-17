What Happened In Football: Leicester's FA Cup Win, LaLiga Race, Alisson Header And More

This past weekend's football action saw Leicester City clinch the first FA Cup in the club's 137-year history after the Foxes beat Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley in front of 22,000 fans. Meanwhile, the LaLiga title race took another twist as Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid earned three points on the penultimate weekend of the LaLiga season. In the Premier League, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker scored a stoppage-time winner against West Brom to keep the Reds in the hunt for a top-four finish. Here is more on what happened in football this weekend featuring the Ligue 1 title race, Serie A standings movements and the FA Cup final.

What happened in football? Round-up of all the action including Leicester's FA Cup triumph, LaLiga title race and more

Leicester beat Chelsea in FA Cup final

Leicester City won their first FA Cup with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea thanks to a stunning goal from Youri Tielemans on Saturday at Wembley. The Belgian midfielder produced a fantastic goal in the second half to earn Leicester a historic victory in front of a crowd of 20,000 people. The Foxes also had their owner, Aiyawatt ‘Top’ Srivaddhanaprabha, join them for the celebrations on the pitch as well.

LaLiga title race to go down to the wire

Both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid gained three points on the penultimate weekend of the LaLiga campaign to take the title race to the final day of the season. Luis Suarez scored in the 89th minute to hand Diego Simeone's side a dramatic 2-1 win against Osasuna. In a more straightforward victory, Real Madrid edged past Athletic Bilbao 1-0. However, Barcelona suffered a 2-1 defeat against Celta Vigo, ending their hopes of winning the Spanish league title.

Last-gasp Alisson header keeps Liverpool in hunt for UCL football

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker scored a last-gasp winner to boost his side's chances of Champions League qualification with a 2-1 win at West Brom on Sunday. Mohamed Salah cancelled out Hal Robson-Kanu's opener in the first half, but Alisson grabbed a header from a corner to score in extra time and close the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea.

Liverpool are now just a point behind Chelsea and three behind Leicester City, who are in third with two games remaining. However, Leicester City and Chelsea face off once again, in the Premier League later this week, which is bound to make for an interesting top-four finish.

Ligue 1 title race to go down to final day

The French title race will go down to the final day of the season as Paris Saint-Germain won to close ground on Ligue 1 leaders Lille, who drew at home on Sunday. PSG routed Reims 4-0 while Lille were held to a stalemate by Saint-Etienne, leaving Mauricio Pochettino’s Paris giants one point off the top with one game remaining. Both teams are away next weekend, with PSG at Brest and Lille facing Angers.

Serie A standings: Juventus keep top-four hopes alive with win over Inter

Cristiano Ronaldo scored on the rebound after his spot-kick was saved and Juan Cuadrado added a double as Juventus kept their Champions League qualification hopes alive with a 3-2 win over Serie A champions Inter Milan on Saturday. Despite spending most of the second half with 10 men, the result was a big boost for Andrea Pirlo's side as the race to finish in the top 4 will now go down to the wire. Napoli beat Fiorentina on Sunday to move into third, level on points with Milan. The Old Lady are just a point behind the two clubs, in fifth, heading into the final day of the campaign.

Image Credits - Leicester City, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool Instagram