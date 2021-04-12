What Happened To David De Gea? David De Gea Transfer News Latest

Last night Manchester United won again after coming from a goal behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. But there was one man that did not feature in the starting line-up for Manchester United and that was David de Gea. So what happened to David de Gea and why is David de Gea not playing?

David de Gea was Manchester United's first-choice goalkeeper at the start of the season. In 24 Premier League appearances this season, the Spaniard has kept 9 clean sheets and has featured in 12 victories. Last season, De Gea kept 13 clean sheets in 38 league appearances.

However, things changed last month when David de Gea returned to Spain for the birth of his child. Dean Henderson took his spot and has been impressive in goal. The 24-year old English goalkeeper has kept three clean sheets in eight appearances and has featured in seven victories.

Many believed that David de Gea would return to the starting line-up in the Premier League after his recent return but it was not to be as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to stick with Dean Henderson for Manchester United's trip to Tottenham. The United boss explained the decision before the match. "Dean [Henderson] has had good momentum, he's played really well so we carried on with him today. David played well in Granada, he kept a clean sheet, but he played Thursday night and with travel and everything, Dean had more of a rest and we felt we’d put him in goal today," said Solskjaer.

Manchester United news: David de Gea transfer news

As the Spanish goalkeeper has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United, David de Gea transfer news have become more prevalent. As per the latest Manchester United news, the Red Devils could make a shock transfer by bringing Sam Johnstone back to Old Trafford in case David de Gea leaves during the summer. A report from The Sun suggested that the West Brom keeper could be tempted for a move with his current contract due to expire in the summer of 2022.

Various reports suggest that Manchester United are interested in offloading the Spanish goalkeeper since he is no longer deemed to be one of the best in the world. Moreover, because David de Gea wages are at a staggering £375,000-a-week, transferring him out could also ease pressure on Manchester United's finances. Rumours suggest that PSG could be a viable option for de Gea given their financial resources.