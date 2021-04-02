What Happened To Lee Collins? Yeovil Town Captain Shockingly Passes Away At 32

Fans of England-based outfit Yeovil Town were in for a major setback when the club released a statement announcing that its captain Lee Collins had passed away on Wednesday. It has been reported that the 32-year-old Yeovil Town captain passed away suddenly a couple of days ago. The police have now responded to various allegations surrounding the Lee Collins death.

What happened to Lee Collins? Yeovil Town captain dies on Wednesday

The club confirmed the Lee Collins death reports. The statement from Yeovil Town read, "All at Yeovil Town Football Club are mourning the loss of club captain Lee Collins. Lee sadly passed away yesterday and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. We ask everyone to respect the family's privacy at this time."

Notably, the club did not prefer to divulge any further details on the Lee Collins cause of death. Yeovil Town, who are currently plying their trade in the National League, the fifth tier of the English Football League system, have announced that their league game against Altrincham, which was scheduled for Friday, has been postponed.

What happened to Lee Collins? Police provide update on Lee Collins cause of death

Somerset Police have claimed that the officers were informed about a case of sudden death at an address in West Coker on March 31. Mirror has quoted the police's official statement, which read, "Officers attended a report of a sudden death at an address in High Street, West Coker yesterday evening at about 5 pm. Sadly, the body of a 32-year-old man was located."

Ever since the news, questions have been raised over the suddenness of the player's death. But the local police has denied any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of the 32-year-old. "His death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner. His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them," concluded the police in its statement.

Lee Collins career

Lee Collins had joined Yeovil Town in 2019 from Forest Green Rovers. Ever since his arrival, he made 35 league appearances, eight of which came in the current campaign. He last played against Stockport on February 6, with his side losing out 1-0, while the captain was restricted to the bench during their 3-1 win over Barnet last week. Following the postponement of the Yeovil Town schedule, the Glovers will now play next against Aldershot Town on Saturday, April 10.

Image courtesy: Yeovil Town Twitter