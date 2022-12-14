What Happened To Lucas Leiva? Former Liverpool Midfielder To Undergo Heart Scan

Former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva took to his official social media account on December 13 to confirm that he has been removed from training by the Gremio medical staff after they found an 'alteration in his cardiac rhythm.' As a result of the health concern, it is believed that the 35-year-old Brazilian would be out of action until the necessary exams are conducted.

Lucas Leiva confirms he will undergo heart scan

Lucas Leiva confirmed the news by taking to his official Twitter handle and writing in Portuguese, "The Grêmio Medical Department communicates that the athlete Lucas Leiva presented, in the pre-season routine exams, a picture of alteration of the cardiac rhythm and, consequently, is removed from physical activities until the conclusion of complementary exams and treatment of the picture."

O Departamento Médico do Grêmio comunica que o atleta Lucas Leiva apresentou, nos exames de rotina da pré-temporada, um quadro de alteração do ritmo cardíaco sendo, por consequência, afastado de atividades físicas até a conclusão de exames complementares e tratamento do quadro. pic.twitter.com/eshY9QYbzt — Lucas Leiva (@LucasLeiva87) December 13, 2022

The Brazilian midfielder, who spent a decade at Anfield, also received well wishes from his former team, Liverpool. Leiva was a fan favourite during his time with the Reds, making 247 appearances between 2007 and 2017. He won the Football League Cup with the club in 2011–12 and finished as a runner-up in both the league cup and the UEFA Europa League in the 2015-16 season.

We’re all with you Lucas 🙏💪 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 13, 2022

After leaving Anfield, he moved to the Serie A with Lazio, with whom he won the Coppa Italia in the 2018-19 season and the Supercoppa Italiana in 2017 and 2019. After leaving Lazio this past year, he returned to Brazilian outfit Gremio where it all began for him.

Liverpool face a tough task after FIFA World Cup

As for Lucas Leiva's former club Liverpool, they face a tough task when the Premier League resumes on Boxing Day. They are currently in sixth place with 22 points after 14 games, seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played a game more.

When it comes to fighting for the Premier League title this campaign, the Reds have only a slim chance as they are already 15 points behind leaders Arsenal with almost half of the season finished. Jurgen Klopp's side will next face Aston Villa on December 26, with an opportunity to reduce the gap between themselves and fourth-placed Tottenham to just four points after the same number of games.