What Happened To Pablo Mari? Arsenal Loanee Among Five Stabbed In Milan Shopping Centre

Arsenal footballer Pablo Mari, who is currently playing for Serie A club Monza on a loan deal, was among the five people who were stabbed in a mass attack in Milan, Italy. The Spanish footballer was involved in the incident that took place in the outskirts of the Italian city inside a shopping mall. As a result of the violent attack, one person is said to have passed away, while four others including Mari were left with injuries.

As reported by the Associated Press, the man grabbed a knife from the shelf of the supermarket on Thursday and stabbed five individuals. While a supermarket employee passed away on his way to the hospital, three other victims are told to be in serious condition. Meanwhile, as per police, another person was been only treated for shock and has not been hospitalized.

What has been said about Pablo Mari's injury and recovery?

The police revealed that the motive behind the attack remains unknown, but the police said the man displayed signs of mental instability. It is pertinent to mention that Monza club CEO Adrian Gallian wished the player to recover quickly in a message on Twitter. “Dear Pablo, we are all close to your and to your family, we love you, continue to fight as you know how, you are a warrior and will heal quickly,″ Galliano said.

At the same time, Arsenal also put out a statement with concerns about Mari’s health on Friday. “We are all shocked to hear the dreadful news about the stabbing in Italy, which has put a number of people in hospital including our on-loan centre-back Pablo Mari,” Arsenal said. The club revealed that they are in contact with Pablo’s agent, who confirmed that the 29-year-old is in the hospital and has not suffered any serious injuries. “We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent who has told us he’s in hospital and is not seriously hurt. Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident,” the Premier League giants added.

Our thoughts are with Pablo Mari and the other victims of today's dreadful incident in Italy.



We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent who has told us he’s in hospital and is not seriously hurt. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 27, 2022

Pablo Mari's club football career

Pablo is a 29-year-old Spanish footballer, who plays as a defender. He kicked off his senior career with the Spanish club Gimnastic in 2013, where he stayed for three years. He made the first major move of his career by joining Manchester City in 2016, before being loaned out to Girona, NAC Breda and Sep. La Corune.

Mari was roped in by Brazilian club Flamengo in 2019, before joining Arsenal in 2929. Since then, he has played for Udinese Calcio and Monza on loan spells. He has played a total of 324 games in his club career and has contributed 21 goals so far.