What Is British Super League? Secret Plans With Celtic, Rangers In US-style System

While the plans of Premier League's 'Big Six' to join the European Super League faltered through, they are now in talks for a 'British Super League.' They remain convinced that reform in the league is essential and believe that such a proposal would be backed by FIFA, UEFA and the UK Government. So, 'what is British Super League?' and 'Is British Super League happening?'

As per reports, there are plans to increase the size of the Premier League with Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers joining the league. The inclusion of both the Glasgow clubs will bring a spike in interest from fans around the world, sponsors and broadcasters. Moreover, it will also help these clubs to have a more realistic chance of qualifying for the revamped Champions League.

Reports now suggest a British Super League might happen with Celtic and Rangers joining an 18-team Premier League ðŸ˜³ pic.twitter.com/w9cqjTRPg9 — Football Super Tips (@FootySuperTips) April 22, 2021

Speaking of the plans, one club source said, "Whether or not the Super League was going to happen, we all feel that the Premier League has to be changed and improved. It is time we opened it up to Rangers and Celtic. That would make sense for everyone." The reform of the Premier League has been a huge discussion point ever since October's publication of the Project Big Picture plans drafted by Manchester United and Liverpool. While it remains to be seen whether the British Super League is happening, it seems that plans are in motion for it.

Is European Super League cancelled?

The European Super League seems to have had a dramatic collapse just a few days after the plans of the breakaway league were announced. The 'Big Six' of the Premier League along with Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid pulled out of the newly proposed competition after facing severe backlash from coaches, fans and pundits. Although the collapse of the European Super League seems imminent, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insisted that the project is not doomed.

While speaking to Spanish radio station El Larguero (translated by Guillem Balague), Perez said, "Someone in the English group was not that interested and that was contagious, others showed fear and backed off. The Super League is not dead, we'll continue working on this project. Now it's on stand-by." With clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus still to make a decision, it remains to be seen if the European Super League is cancelled. However, it seems unlikely that the plans will go ahead with several clubs pulling out.