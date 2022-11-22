What Is 'OneLove Armband' Controversy Overshadowing FIFA World Cup 2022? Why Is It Banned?

In September 2022, about 10 European nations announced that their respective football team captains will wear the distinctive ‘OneLove’ armband, designed to express solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. While the teams maintained their stance about captains wearing the armband during the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, the scenario changed dramatically on Monday. Come Monday, seven out of the 10 European nations made a sensational U-turn from their earlier statements as FIFA threatened them with being booked.

The football associations of seven international teams put out a joint statement, explaining that they would be putting their skippers at risk by allowing them to wear the armband. “FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play. As national federations, we can't put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings, so we have asked the captains not to attempt to wear the armbands in FIFA World Cup games,” the statement read.

What is Qatar’s stance against same-sex relationships?

It is pertinent to mention that the hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar have been heavily criticized for their human rights issues in their country. Same-sex relationships are illegal in Qatar and the treatment of individuals belonging to the LGBTQ community is one of the biggest topics of discussion. In the statement after deciding to abide by FIFA’s guidelines about not wearing the ‘OneLove armband’, the associations revealed their disappointment with FIFA for its decision.

Origin of the ‘OneLove’ campaign in September

"We are very frustrated by the FIFA decision which we believe is unprecedented - we wrote to FIFA in September informing them of our wish to wear the One Love armband to actively support inclusion in football, and had no response,” the joint statement further read. The seven nations who agreed to FIFA's terms are England, Netherlands, Wales, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, and Denmark. Meanwhile, abiding by the rules, England skipper Harry Kane wore an armband with the quote, “No Discrimination” during the team’s 6-2 win against Iran in the Group B match.

Earlier on September 21, England had put out a social media statement that revealed details about their campaign against discrimination. “The OneLove campaign will use the power of football to promote inclusion and send a message against discrimination of any kind as the eyes of the world fall on the global game. The message will be symbolized by respective men’s national team captains wearing the distinctive OneLove armband,” England wrote on Instagram.