What Makes Cristiano Ronaldo Different From Lionel Messi? Aguero Reveals Major Distinction

The Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate will continue for the ages as both players have been two of the greatest footballers of all time despite significant differences in strengths and weaknesses. Aguero said that the Portugal captain is more of a complete forward as compared to his Argentine counterpart. Meanwhile, the Manchester City legend also revealed what Messi told him when it came to winning big individual trophies like the Golden Ball.

While speaking to Spanish outlet El Pais, Sergio Aguero said that Cristiano Ronaldo is more of a forward player than Lionel Messi. He went on to explain that 'what he has, like every scorer, is that when he is confident he makes goals, goals and goals." It is needless to say that both footballers are two of the greatest in history as they share 11 Ballon d'Ors between the two (six for Messi and five for Ronaldo).

Sergio Aguero states advice given by Lionel Messi

In the same interview, Sergio Aguero also recalled an important piece of advice he received from Argentine counterpart Lionel Messi when it came to winning the big individual honours. The former Manchester City striker highlighted that he often wondered what he was missing in his life during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking of Messi's response, Aguero said that his Argentine teammate told him that 'to have a chance of winning the Golden Ball, he had to win the Champions League.' The 33-year old further added that while he had outstanding seasons where he 'scored many goals and won many titles,' he regrets not playing 'in the Champions League final.' When Manchester City reached the final last season, Aguero had a 'knee problem' and 'COVID' among other 'different injuries.'

Ballon d'Or 2021: Ronaldo vs Messi could fight it again

The Ballon d'Or award is one of the most prestigious awards given to an individual for their brilliance in a calendar year. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have won the award for 11 of the previous 12 seasons, and they would likely be serious contenders once again. The Ballon d'Or 2021 award will be handed out on November 29, 2021.

Image: Twitter@Barcelona, AP