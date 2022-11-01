When Is The UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Draw? Which Teams Could Still Qualify?

The group stage of the ongoing UCL 2022-23 is coming to an end with a couple of big teams yet to book their place in the knockout stage. The group stage of the tournament has witnessed some shocking results with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and defending champions Real Madrid tasting their first defeat in the competition. The likes of Atletico Madrid, Ajax, Barcelona and Juventus were relegated to Europa League after a poor performance during group-stage matches. As the UEFA Champions League group stage nears it's conclusion we take a look at teams which could still qualify and also the details about where the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw will take place.

UEFA Champions League: Teams that have qualified from the group stage so far

A total of 12 teams have already booked their place in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 while four more teams will be decided on Matchday 6. The teams that have qualified for the knockout stage so far are Chelsea, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Liverpool, Club Brugge, Porto, Bayern Munich, Inter, Real Madrid, PSG and Benfica.

When is the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 taking place?

The draw for the UCL 2022-23 Champions League knockout phase will happen on Monday November 7, 2022 in Nyon, Switzerland.

What time is the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw in India?

The UEFA Champions League last 16 draw is scheduled to start at 4:30pm IST

Where to watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 will be available on UEFA's official website for free.

UCL last 16 draw: Which are the teams in contention to qualify for knockout stage?

In Group D, top-place Tottenham takes on Marseille who is at the bottom of the points table. Both teams face each other in France on Tuesday, while Sporting Lisbon hosts Eintracht Frankfurt. All four teams are in contention to qualify for Round of 16. A draw will be enough for Tottenham to qualify for the knockout phase.

IN Group E AC Milan host Salzburg on Wednesday to decide which team joins Chelsea in the knockout stage. A draw would be enough for Milan to go through. In Group F Leipzig will have to avoid a loss against Shakhtar to qualify for the next round. Shakhtar on the other hand will advance with a win.