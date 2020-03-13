The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

When Will Champions League And Europa League Return? UEFA Take Coronavirus Measures

Football News

When will Champions League return? The latest updates regarding when the UEFA Champions League and Europa League will continue as normal.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
when will champions league return

The Coronavirus pandemic has gripped the world right now, affecting various parts of society. The footballing world was penetrated earlier this week after the first positive case was confirmed in Bundesliga 2 side Hannover 96. Major European leagues (English Premier League, French Ligue 1, Serie A and Dutch League) have already announced that league matches will be postponed until further notice.

On Friday, UEFA officials revealed that all competitive knockout matches will be postponed until further notice. Fans are eager to know 'When will Champions League return?' and 'When will Europa League return?' after both competitions were suspended by UEFA officials until further notice. 

Also Read | Coronavirus in football: Complete list of players and managers who have tested

Coronavirus live updates

UEFA give Euro 2020 update and other news; When will Champions League return?

Also Read | Everton confirm squad in quarantine after players show Coronavirus symptoms

Champions League suspended; When will Champions League return?

Also Read | Ranji Trophy final to be played behind closed doors following Coronavirus crisis: Report

Europa League suspended; When will Europa League return?

It's hard to answer the 'When will Champions League return?' question as UEFA officials continue to monitor the Coronavirus pandemic across Europe. UEFA officials will meet on March 17, 2020 in order to come up with alternative plans to tackle the problem at hand. Fans will have to wait before the questions 'When will Champions League return?' and 'When will Europa League return?' can be answered in the coming weeks. 

Also Read | Premier League matches to be played in empty stadiums due to Coronavirus outbreak: Report

Coronavirus live updates

Premier League and EFL suspended until April 4, 2020

Also Read | Wimbledon set to be scrapped as ATP and WTA mull 6-week tennis ban: Report

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Cristiano Ronaldo
RONALDO ISSUES FIRST STATEMENT
Saurav Ganguly
SOURAV GANGULY ON IPL SUSPENSION
Brasilian
BOLSANARO TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID
India
INDIAN MEDICAL TEAM ARRIVES IN ROME
NO "JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA-LIKE" FIGURE IN MVA ALLIES: AJIT PAWAR
Farah
FARAH KHAN ON A 'CORONA STAYCATION'