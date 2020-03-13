When Will Champions League And Europa League Return? UEFA Take Coronavirus Measures

The Coronavirus pandemic has gripped the world right now, affecting various parts of society. The footballing world was penetrated earlier this week after the first positive case was confirmed in Bundesliga 2 side Hannover 96. Major European leagues (English Premier League, French Ligue 1, Serie A and Dutch League) have already announced that league matches will be postponed until further notice.
On Friday, UEFA officials revealed that all competitive knockout matches will be postponed until further notice. Fans are eager to know 'When will Champions League return?' and 'When will Europa League return?' after both competitions were suspended by UEFA officials until further notice.
In the light of ongoing developments in the spread of Covid-19, UEFA has invited various stakeholders to discuss European football’s response to the outbreak.— UEFA (@UEFA) March 12, 2020
Discussions will include all domestic and European competitions, including UEFA EURO 2020.
Full statement: 👇
In the light of developments due to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and related decisions made by different governments, all UEFA club competitions matches scheduled next week are postponed. #UCL and #UEL quarter-final draws have also been postponed.— UEFA (@UEFA) March 13, 2020
Full statement: 👇
It's hard to answer the 'When will Champions League return?' question as UEFA officials continue to monitor the Coronavirus pandemic across Europe. UEFA officials will meet on March 17, 2020 in order to come up with alternative plans to tackle the problem at hand. Fans will have to wait before the questions 'When will Champions League return?' and 'When will Europa League return?' can be answered in the coming weeks.
OFFICIAL: The Premier League and EFL have agreed to suspend all games until at least the 4th April because of the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/BoRD9bbOfJ— Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) March 13, 2020
