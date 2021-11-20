Where Will Jesse Lingard Go? Tottenham & Everton In Mix For Manchester United Playmaker

Tottenham and Everton are reportedly in the race to land Jesse Lingard in the January transfer window if Manchester United agree to let the player leave. The 28-year-old English winger is said to have rejected attempts by the club to get him to pen a new deal.

It is understood that Lingard wants a guarantee that he will get regular game time but that is something the club hasn't assured him, and hence he is willing to leave the club for game time. Manchester United might rather sell the player during the January window than let him leave for free when his contract expires at the end of the season.

According to ESPN, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is keen on signing the midfielder when he becomes a free agent in the summer but could be forced to push for his signing this January given that there is a queue of clubs such as West Ham, Newcastle United and Everton who are eager to secure Jesse Lingard's services.

Reports have also hinted at a few foreign clubs from Europe's top leagues discussing and monitoring Lingard's situation at Old Trafford, and are interested in signing the 28-year-old Englishman.

Lingard seeks regular first-team football

Jesse Lingard was left out of the England national team by manager Gareth Southgate for the last two World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino. The 28-year-old is looking for regular first-team football so that he can impress Southgate and be a part of the England squad that travels to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

The midfielder, who had a good half-season away from Manchester United on loan after signing for West Ham in January last year (9 goals in 16 matches), has managed just 63 minutes in the Premier League this season in 5 substitute appearances.

Despite scoring two goals, he still hasn't been considered for a start and has found game time hard to come by despite Ole Gunner Solskjaer telling him he is a central figure. And as things stand, it looks like Jesse Lingard will be on his way out during the upcoming transfer window.

