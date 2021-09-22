Who Could Replace Ronald Koeman At Barcelona? Jurgen Klopp On 3-man Shortlist: Report

The pressure is mounting on Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman as results of the team do not seem to improve. The Catalan giants suffered a devastating 3-0 defeat against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League last week at home. The result was followed by a disappointing 1-1 draw against eighteenth-place Granada in La Liga.

Reports suggest that a three-man shortlist has been prepared to replace the Dutch boss at Barcelona. The contenders to replace Ronald Koeman include Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, and club legend Xavi. It is believed that Barcelona president Joan Laporta is keen on replacing Koeman with Klopp, who has been impressive during his time at Liverpool. The German coach guided the Reds to their sixth UEFA Champions League win in 2018-19 before guiding the team to their first league title in 30 years the year after.

Who can replace Ronald Koeman at Barcelona?

According to El Nacional, Jurgen Klopp is Joan Laporta's first choice to replace Ronald Koeman at Barcelona. Meanwhile, on the other hand, the report further adds that Xavi would have the backing of the club's star players, as the Al-Sadd boss is considered to be one of the greatest ever players to have played for the club. Another coach being considered is Erik ten Hag, who has also been endorsed by legendary Barcelona manager and current Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Ronald Koeman hopes fans will remain patient with Barcelona

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman read a statement during his latest press conference, urging fans to remain patient with the club in these tumultuous times. However, since he refused to take up any questions following the statement, it suggests that the pressure is increasing on him to deliver. In case if he is not able to meet expectations, the Catalan giants are expected to replace him.

