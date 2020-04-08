Who Is Daniel Levy? Tottenham Chairman's Net Worth, Salary And All Latest News

Daniel Levy has been the chairman of Tottenham Hotspur since 2001, making him the longest-serving chairman in the Premier League. The British businessman and his family own 29.4% of the share capital of ENIC International Limited. ENIC International Limited is the company that owns 85.55% of the issued share capital of English Premier League club - Tottenham Hotspur.

Daniel Levy has given consideration to putting Tottenham ground staff who have not been furloughed to work at his private Hertfordshire estate during the coronavirus crisis.



Spurs say 550 non-playing staff will take 20% pay cut for next 2 months & use govt’s furlough job retention scheme in attempt to "protect jobs".

Net worth of Spurs owner Joe Lewis: £4.3billion

Pay of chair Daniel Levy: £7m

Average players’ pay: £76k/weekhttps://t.co/XEPDzHaJyQ — Dan Roan (@danroan) March 31, 2020

The Times reported that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy received a pay packet of £6.013 million over the 2016-17 season. The 57-year old businessman also oversaw the construction of Tottenham’s new stadium, which officially opened in April 2019. As per Forbes, Daniel Levy has an estimated net worth of £1 billion. Over the course of the 2017-18 Premier League season, Tottenham Hotspur made a profit of £113 million (£138.9m pre-tax), a world record for a football club. When Daniel Levy took over as chairman, the North London club was valued at around £80 million but by 2019, the valuation of the club ranged between £1.3–1.8 billion.

Daniel Levy is considered to be one of the most astute negotiators in the Premier League. His lucrative deals for Gareth Bale, Christian Eriksen and other players in recent times have brought in some impressive revenue for the club. Last season, Tottenham became the first English club to not bring in a single player in transfers over the course of an entire season but still managed to make the final of the Champions League.

