Mauricio Pochettino Could Return To Tottenham One Day: Daniel Levy

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said that doors are open for Mauricio Pochettino to return to the club one day. Levy said that it was very difficult to sack Pochettino after a disappointing run of results, who turned them into title challengers during a period of five and a half years. Talking to a local media outlet, Levy said that he had forged a personal relationship with the Argentine during his tenure at the club.

'Pochettino could return to Tottenham'

Recalling Pochettino's sacking, Levy said that it is something he never wanted, adding that he conveyed his feelings and the former manager completely understood the reason behind the club's decision. Levy said that Pochettino understood the situation because he had been a part of football for a really long time, adding that the decision was not personal. The chairman further added that he was sure about Pochettino returning to management in a short period of time with an incredible opportunity to manage a prestigious club.

Levy said that he was not going to sit and look back at the past. He said that the Argentine had helped the club reach new heights, wishing Pochettino all the best for his next endeavour. Levy said that he was still in touch with the former manager, adding that the sacking happened after a point when a separation was necessary.

Tottenham appointed Jose Mourinho as their new manager less than 12 hours after Pochettino's sacking. Levy said that the club had been linked with Mourinho a couple of years back but they had never spoken to each other prior in an official appointment. Levy said that he wanted to spend time with Mourinho before taking the decision of appointing him, adding that it was necessary for both of them to have the same thought process to carry the club forward and mould them into a team viewed as worthy title challengers.

'I gave it my all'

In a statement released by the League Managers Association, Mauricio Pochettino thanked Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy for giving him the opportunity to be a part of Tottenham Hotspur’s history. He was particularly grateful to everyone he met at Tottenham, including the club staff and the football players during his tenure lasting for five and a half years. He was appreciative of the fans' support that he received during his long tenure. Pochettino further stated that he gave his all to accomplish the objectives set for him by the club. He also wished the team well for the future.

(With inputs from agencies)