Who Is Dayot Upamecano? RB Leipzig Defender Linked With Move To Man Utd, Man City

Dayot Upamecano is still just 21 years old, but has already carved himself a stellar reputation in Europe while starring for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga and in the UEFA Champions League over the last two seasons. The French U-21 international remains on the radar of a host of major European clubs including PSG, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. The rumour mill has also been buzzing with the Upamecano Man Utd links over the last couple of months. Recent reports suggest that Premier League rivals Manchester United and Manchester City are, in fact, leading the race to sign the youngster.

Dayot Upamecano transfer updates

Who is Dayot Upamecano?

The Dayot Upamecano transfer rumours are refusing to die down despite the current coronavirus pandemic crisis across Europe. The France U-21 defender currently plays for Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig after moving from sister club RB Salzburg in 2017. Since then, he has established himself as one of the finest defensive talents in Europe. Dayot Upamecano played 29 matches for RB Leipzig this season before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus crisis.

Dayot Upamecano transfer rumours

The Dayot Upamecano Man Utd rumours are continuing to heat up with the summer transfer window fast approaching. The Red Devils need some defensive reinforcements due to the uncertainty surrounding Chris Smalling and Phil Jones. Meanwhile, Man City are also in the hunt for a solid centre-back with John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi being touted for an exit in the summer.

Dayot Upamecano transfer rumours

Dayot Upamecano Man Utd rumours on the rise

Manchester United are interested in signing Dayot Upamecano. United are keen on activating his £52.5M release clause, as they look to bring in a new centre-back this summer with Chris Smalling and Phil Jones’ future uncertain.#MUFC Man United #grealish Grealish #MUFC_Family pic.twitter.com/Dso8vnUSCK — Bleed United Red (@bleedunitedred) April 14, 2020

