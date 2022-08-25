Who Is Kalyan Chaubey? Former India Goalkeeper Favourite To Become Next AIFF President

Former India goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey is in the fray to be elected as the next President of the All India Football Federation (AIFF). However, it is pertinent to note that if Chaubey does become the AIFF President, he will be the first footballer from the country to hold the top post in India's football governing body. Fellow former footballer and ex-India striker Bhaichung Bhutia has also filed his nomination for the President's post in the upcoming AIFF elections.

Currently, AIFF is in tatters after it was banned by FIFA concerning 'undue influence from third parties'. The Supreme Court had earlier postponed the August 28 elections by one week to kick off the nomination process. The order came after a fresh plea was filed by the Sports Ministry seeking modification of the May 18 and August 3 orders of the Court, after consultation with FIFA.

Kalyan Chaubey frontrunner to become the next AIFF President?

Kalyan Chaubey, who is a BJP leader in West Bengal, has filed his nomination for the AIFF President's position from Gujarat. The nominations for the AIFF posts can be filed between Thursday and Saturday while the scrutiny will be done on Sunday (August 28).

The candidate with valid nominations will have a chance to withdraw the nomination, if they want, on August 29 while the returning officer shall prepare the final list of contesting candidates and put it on the AIFF website on August 30. The elections to the AIFF Executive Committee will be held on September 2 at the AIFF Headquarter in New Delhi The results could be announced either on September 2 or 3, according to the returning officer's notice.

Kalyan Chaubey career

Besides winning club honours, Kalyan Chaubey won the SAFF Championship twice (1999 and 2005) with India as well as winning the South Asian Games bronze medal in 1999. Chaubey is a graduate of Tata Football Academy and went on to play for both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. In 2002, the former goalkeeper had trials with Germany’s second division side Karlsruher SC and German amateur club VfR Heilbronn. After retiring from football, Chaubey worked with Mohun Bagan Academy from 2011 to 2013 as well as with some youth development programs.