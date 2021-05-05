Last Updated:

Who Is Roma Owner Dan Friedkin? Hollywood Billionaire Has Ties To Scorsese, DiCaprio

Who is Roma owner Dan Friedkin

AS Roma are one of the traditional heavyweights in Serie A and the club has ushered into a new era after a change in ownership at the start of the 2020/21 season. American businessman and film director Dan Friedkin took over the club after agreeing to pay $591 million to the previous owner James Pallotta. One of Friedkin's first decisions in club ownership came on Tuesday when the Giallorossi signed Jose Mourinho as the new manager starting from next season. Here's a look at who is Roma owner Dan Friedkin, his net worth and the Jose Mourinho Roma contact. 

Who is Dan Friedkin? Dan Friedkin net worth 

According to Forbes, Roma owner Dan Friedkin has an astonishing net worth of $4.1 billion. Friedkin owns Gulf States Toyota, which sold $9.4 billion worth of Toyotas in 2019 and has exclusive rights to distribute Toyota vehicles in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Oklahoma. He is also an investor in luxury hospitality management firm Auberge Resorts, which has properties in Aspen and Cabo San Lucas. He is also co-founder and principal at Imperative Entertainment and made his first forays into the industry in 2014. 

Friedkin's company produced the critically-acclaimed 2017 film The Square, which won the prestigious Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. The production has also worked on films such as Ridley Scott thriller All the Money in the World and Clint Eastwood's The Mule, while also distributing the Academy Award-winning South Korean film Parasite. 

Currently, Friedkin is working with legendary movie director Martin Scorsese on Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio. He was also the director of the 2019 film The Last Vermeer, which premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in August 2019. Friedkin is a skilled pilot and is one of only 10 pilots qualified to fly in formation with US Air Force singleâ€ship demonstration teams and was Tom Hardy's stunt double - flying a Spitfire in the Oscar-winning Christopher Nolan movie Dunkirk. 

Richest club in Italian Serie A 

As per transfermarkt, Roma are the fifth richest club in Italian Serie A, with a value of $425.54 million. Juventus top the list with value of $745.91m, with Inter Miland and Napoli, coming second and third with a value of $680.13m and $586.30m respectively. AC Milan are ahead of Roma in the list at fourth, valued at $559.68m, just behind Napoli. 

Jose Mourinho AS Roma contract 

Jose Mourinho has been appointed Roma head coach on a three-year deal set to begin at the start of next season. The Portuguese boss was recently sacked by Tottenham just 17 months into the job and was offered a three-year deal by the Serie A giants. It will mark Mourinho's second spell in Serie A after he spent two seasons with Inter Milan before leaving to join Real Madrid in 2010. The three-year deal wills see him bag a total of $46m net, with the Portuguese set to earn a further $18million from the remainder of his contract at Tottenham. 

(Image Courtesy: asroma.com)

