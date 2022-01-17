Who Will Be The Next Everton Manager? Club Shortlists Two Prominent Names

Everton sacked Rafa Benitez on Sunday, with the club just six points off a relegation spot after not securing a win in their last four Premier League games. Benitez was appointed as Everton's head coach in June 2021 on a three-year contract after Carlo Ancelotti departed for Real Madrid.

Now, according to a report by Sky Sports, the club has shortlisted former Manchester United legend and Derby County head coach, Wayne Rooney, and Belgium national team head coach, Roberto Martinez, for the manager role.

Currently, Rooney is managing Championship side Derby County and has done superbly well to keep them within fighting distance of a safety spot. While they currently sit in 23rd, they received a 21 point deduction owing to sanctions. But Wayne Rooney has kept them with eight points of 21st placed Reading as fights for their safety.

Martinez's stint with Everton

Roberto Martinez has previously coached Everton as he was appointed head coach in June 2013 on a four-year contract. He was their manager until 12 May 2016 and was sacked after Everton were placed 12th in an underachievement, according to the club.

He did make them finish 5th in the league in the 2014-15 season and got them to the Europa League. The next season was not so successful but he did get Everton to the Round of 16 of the Europa League.

Everton sacks Rafa Benitez

Many fans were not pleased with Benitez being appointed because of his ties with Everton's rivals Liverpool, a section of the fans left a note near his house saying "We know where you live. Don't sign". But the Spanish coach signed and while it started off well, things quickly went south for him.

Everton lost their first match in the Premier League to Manchester United 4-0 but then got their season on track with five wins in their next seven games. However, that soon faded away as they went on an eight-game winless streak. Everton managed to beat Arsenal after that but were again on a four-game winless streak until Benitez was sacked. One win in their last 13 Premier League games meant that the Spanish coach had to be booted according to the club.

(Image: AP)