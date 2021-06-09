Who Will Win Euro 2020? My Euro 2020 Winners Predictions

The European Championship is just days away and 24 teams will tussle to claim the title of the best team on the continent. Portugal are defending champions, France are world champions, England are favourites, while Germany and Italy also have the talent and boast the ability to lift the tournament in a month's time. Here are our Euro 2020 predictions as we take a shot at speculating "Who will win Euro 2020?".

Euro 2020 favourites: France, England, Belgium best bets for European glory

World Champions France have perhaps the strongest team on paper and in Didier Deschamps, they have a coach who makes them tick. France have an incredible pool of players and while Karim Benzema's injury is a dampener, Olivier Giroud's brace after coming on just shows the amount of quality available in the squad. Only England perhaps can come close to having that pool of talent, with Southgate picking his 26-man pool with the stars of the 2018 World Cup still very much at the focus of the side.

The addition of Mason Mount, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish just makes them even more potent, especially with Harry Kane leading the line. Trying to match them will be Belgium, whose golden generation risks not making the most of their talents on the international stage. Roberto Martinez will know that many of his stars are on their last legs and the Euros and the World Cup next year are the best possible bets at international glory and will hope that the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne can carry forward their domestic form into the competition.

Euro 2020 predictions: Germany, Italy, Portugal the dark horses

Portugal claimed their maiden European glory last time out and followed it up with a Nations League triumph proving that Cristiano Ronaldo & co. aren't pushovers anymore at the international stage. Aided by the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix and Diogo Jota, Fernando Santos' men are stronger than the ones that lifted the title in 2016 and Portugal will hope for a repeat. The same could be said for Germany, who will be hoping for a "Last Dance" under coach Joachim Low who is set to leave after the competition.

Many of the 2014 stars are on their last legs, but the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Leroy Sane have added youthful exuberance to the side that can stun any outfit on their day. As for Italy, after a dark 2018, Roberto Mancini has restored some pride into the Azzurri, who also boast of a well-rounded squad and could challenge for the title. Luis Enrique's Spain have been written off by many and their COVID-19 crisis has further compounded their wounds, but La Roja could be a tough nut to crack despite a host of their stars missing.

Who will win Euro 2020? My Euro 2020 winners

Group winners: Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, England, Spain, France

Group runners-up: Turkey, Denmark, Ukraine, Czech Republic, Poland, Portugal

Top Third-Place Finishers: Wales, Russia, Sweden, Germany

Round of 16

Turkey vs Denmark : Denmark's superior quality should see them past Turkey and seal a quarter-final berth.

: Denmark's superior quality should see them past Turkey and seal a quarter-final berth. Italy vs Ukraine: Ukraine have been impressive under Andriy Shevchenko but Italy should clinch a win in the fixture.

vs Ukraine: Ukraine have been impressive under Andriy Shevchenko but Italy should clinch a win in the fixture. Netherlands vs Germany : Netherlands are still reeling from Koeman's departure to Barcelona and Germany should enough to see the back of the Oranje.

: Netherlands are still reeling from Koeman's departure to Barcelona and Germany should enough to see the back of the Oranje. Belgium vs Sweden: Sweden will test Vertonghen and Alderweireld, but Lukaku & co. should seal the win with ease.

vs Sweden: Sweden will test Vertonghen and Alderweireld, but Lukaku & co. should seal the win with ease. Croatia vs Poland: World Cup finalists will have an advantage, but Lewandowski will prove to be a threat.

vs Poland: World Cup finalists will have an advantage, but Lewandowski will prove to be a threat. France vs Wales: France should coast past Wales, who would be lucky to have a chance in the game

vs Wales: France should coast past Wales, who would be lucky to have a chance in the game England vs Portugal: The biggest clash of the lot. Santos' side will frustrate Southgate's Three Lions, but the game could be decided who has a better day between Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

vs Portugal: The biggest clash of the lot. Santos' side will frustrate Southgate's Three Lions, but the game could be decided who has a better day between Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo. Spain vs Russia: Spain have struggled in recent times, but should have enough to see the back of Russia who impressed in the 2018 World Cup at home.

Quarter-finals

France vs Croatia: France are likely to progress in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final, providing further heartbreak to Luka Modric & co.

vs Croatia: France are likely to progress in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final, providing further heartbreak to Luka Modric & co. Belgium vs Italy: Italy's dark horses tag to come into full effect here as they trump tournament favourites Belgium.

Italy's dark horses tag to come into full effect here as they trump tournament favourites Belgium. Denmark vs Germany: Joachim Low's side keeps their Last Dance hopes alive, ending Denmark's fairytale run.

Joachim Low's side keeps their Last Dance hopes alive, ending Denmark's fairytale run. England vs Spain: Spain will push England to the wall, but Southgate's side should steer their way into the semis.

Semi-finals

Italy vs France : France will end Italy's hopes to set up their second successive Euro final.

: France will end Italy's hopes to set up their second successive Euro final. Germany vs England: England defeat Germany for a place in the final, Southgate avenges his '96 heartbreak.

Final

England vs France: the two favourites to collide in the biggest European game of the season. Les Blues will avenge their 2016 heartbreak and join the likes of Spain, Germany and their legendary squad in becoming the winners of the World Cup and the European Championship. England will endure a heartbreak, but Southgate's side is young and will only grow from the experience.

(Image Courtesy: French Team, England Twitter)