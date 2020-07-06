Why Does Ranveer Singh Support Arsenal? Know All About Bollywood Ace's Love For Football

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is an ardent follower of Premier League football, particularly north London-based club Arsenal. However, not much is known about why does Ranveer Singh support Arsenal. As the Gully Boy star celebrates his 35th birthday on Monday, July 6, Ranveer Singh sheds light on why he backs the Gunners every season.

Why does Ranveer Singh support Arsenal? Thierry Henry's arrival sealed Singh's love for Gunners

During an Instagram live interaction with Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri, the actor shed light on why does Ranveer Singh support Arsenal. With the introduction of Premier League broadcast in India, Ranveer Singh was attracted to two clubs - Arsenal and Chelsea. However, the actor began following the Gunners led by Arsene Wenger after being awestruck by their intense brand of football. The arrival of Thierry Henry to Arsenal sealed the actor's love for the Emirates-based outfit.

Ranveer Singh Arsenal connection: Why does Ranveer Singh support Arsenal? Actor speaks on love for Thierry Henry

Ranveer Singh attributed his love for Arsenal following their 'Invincibles' campaign. In 2003-04, Arsene Wenger's side emerged victorious in the league, unbeaten throughout the campaign, which was an eye-catching moment for the Bollywood star. He also went on to reveal that his meeting with Gunners legend Thierry Henry in Mumbai changed his life for the better. Singh said that 'the fan and celebrity dynamic was never the same' after his meeting with Henry.

Thierry Henry is indeed one of the greatest strikers to have played in the Premier League. He has inspired scores of young players as well as the fans, not just on the field, but across the board. The former French striker is the Gunners' all-time leading goalscorer having netted 228 goals across all competitions.

Ranveer Singh Arsenal connection: Why does Ranveer Singh support Arsenal? Actor speaks on childhood memories of Arsenal

Ranveer Singh recalled his school days when he was in the red house. He asserted that he would often choose red if he were to pick between blue and red, implying his love for Arsenal. He also revealed that he wanted to replicate Thierry Henry because he was someone "whose every pore was exuding swagger."

Extremely proud to be the first official brand ambassador of the @premierleague in India ⚽️ Game on ! pic.twitter.com/TdY0XOPTi1 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 22, 2017

Why does Ranveer Singh support Arsenal? Ranveer Singh Premier League ambassador

Interestingly, Ranveer Singh was appointed as the Premier League ambassador for India in December 2017. Ranveer Singh Premier League ambassador duty includes promoting the competition's community initiatives in the country, while also promoting fan events hosted by the Premier League.

Richard Masters, Premier League's Managing Director, during Ranveer Singh's appointment as Premier League India ambassador, described him as a passionate follower of the competition, who connects fans across India and the world. He asserted that Singh's knowledge of the sport and his commitment towards its growth played a pivotal role in his appointment. Singh responded saying that he would look to share his passion for the Premier League and he looked forward to the growth of the sport in India.

Why does Ranveer Singh support Arsenal? When the Bollywood star visited the Emirates

During his visit to the UK in 2017, Ranveer Singh also visited the Emirates. The actor was seen posing for several images this time around. Being an ardent Thierry Henry follower, the actor did not let go of the opportunity to pose beside the iconic statue of the Arsenal legend that has been put up at the Emirates.

Image courtesy: Ranveer Singh Twitter