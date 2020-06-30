Remember When Ranbir Kapoor Met His Football Idol Lionel Messi? See Pics

A series of throwback pictures of Ranbir Kapoor with footballer Lionel Messi has surfaced on the internet. As seen in the photos, Ranbir Kapoor is smiling away to glory as he gets clicked with Messi. Ranbir is seen having a fan moment with Messi, as the latter signs a jersey and gifts it to Ranbir.

Reportedly, the throwback pictures are from Ranbir's 36th birthday, when he cherished meeting Messi. He also received a surprise gift from his football idol. Ranbir Kapoor's throwback photos see him all delighted and thrilled to receive the FC Barcelona Jersey signed by the Argentine footballer.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's photos with Lionel Messi:

It is not surprising to see the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor's pictures with Lionel Messi, as Ranbir's love for football is quite evident. The actor time and again gets papped by the media with a jersey on as he takes time off to play football with his friends. Not only this, but the actor has also opened up in many interviews and revealed that he loves to play football.

What's next for Ranbir Kapoor?

Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming directorial Brahmastra, which is touted to be one of the most awaited movies in Bollywood. The film features actors Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles too. Part one of this upcoming film is scheduled to release later this year.

The film is a fantasy drama that will be released in multiple languages. Brahmastra also stars Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. However, the release date of the movie is postponed due to the pandemic.

Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen in the upcoming flick, Shamshera. The film is an action-adventure that is expected to hit the theatres later this year. The plot of the film is set in the 1800s British ruled India and pivots on the line of Howard Pyle’s Merry Adventures of Robin Hood.

Shamshera is being directed by Karan Malhotra who has also contributed to the story of the film. Shamshera stars actors like Aahana Kumra, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. However, no official announcement about the release date of the film is out yet due to the pandemic.

