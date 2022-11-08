Why Is 39-year-old Dani Alves Selected For The World Cup? Brazil Coach Tite Reveals

With just a few weeks remaining for the FIFA World Cup 2022 to begin in Qatar, Brazil coach Tite announced the 26-member Selecao on Monday, November 7. While the squad featured some prominent stars that play in some of the biggest football clubs in the world, it also included some surprises such as 39-year-old Dani Alves.

While there is no doubt that Alves has been one of the best attacking fullbacks in recent history, some critics were surprised to see him included in Brazil's squad as they believed that his best days were past him. However, Tite included Alves in the squad because he believes that the former Barcelona star can be a good 'articulator.'

Tite explains decision to include Alves in World Cup squad

After revealing the names of all the players that made Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2022 squad, coach Tite said, "He (Dani Alves) adds technical and tactical aspects that are impressive, to be an organiser, an articulator. Sure he is not a 60 to 70 metres player anymore, but he has other virtues. The criteria awards his technical quality, but mental and physical aspects too."

Alves, who has made 124 appearances for Brazil, last played a critical role for the national side when he helped the U-23 team to win a historic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. As a result of his winning the gold medal at the age of 38, he became the third oldest in history to achieve this feat, only behind Ryan Giggs (2012) and Ricardo Piccinini (1988).

Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Dani Alves (Pumas UNAM), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham)

Attackers: Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule