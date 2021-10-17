Why Was Newcastle United Vs Tottenham Game Halted Before Half-time?

Due to a medical emergency during the Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Tottenham, play was brought to halt. This incident occurred in the 41st minute when Sergio Reguilon spotted the incident and brought it to the referee's notice.

The referee too was quick to react and directed the paramedics and staff from both teams to rush to the scene to attend to the affected fan. Tottenham defender Eric Dier too was quick to react to the situation and called for a defibrillator to be made available immediately. A defibrillator is a device that passes high powered electric shock and is used to save the life of someone who has a cardiac arrest.

Eric Dier just sprinted to the Newcastle dug-out calling and gesturing for a defibrillator. Incident in the crowd on the far side in the stand. Newcastle medic rushed across to help the fan. Game stopped. #NEWTOT — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) October 17, 2021

The referee also removed players from the pitch and announced a temporary halt in action. The stadium authorities too were quick enough to make an announcement making all attendees aware of the situation and informed fans that there will be a brief halt in the game, and the two sides will return back to complete the half.

The Newcastle management followed up the situation and in a club statement updated all fans on the health of the fan: "The supporter who was in need of urgent medical assistance has been stabilised and is on their way to the hospital. Our thoughts are with them."

The Magpies took an early lead through Callum Wilson goal before goals for Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Kane got the visitors back on the front. The Spurs came back and scored a third in stoppage time to finish the first half with a 3-1 lead.

Image: @Twitter/therainbowstand