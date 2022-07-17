Will Bayern's Refusal To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo Leave Man Utd Star's Exit Plea Abandoned?

Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes of playing in the Champions League next season received a severe blow following the latest statement from Bayern Munich. With Manchester United not offering Champions League football next season, Ronaldo plans to move out of the club after just one season. Despite Robert Lewandowski's departure to Barcelona, Bayern Munich has no intention of signing the Manchester United star.

Why is Bayern Munich not keen on Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer?

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic while speaking to Sport1 regarding the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer said: “I have a lot of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, his successes, and his career. But again, that wasn’t and isn’t an issue for us.” According to Fabrizio Romano Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn while speaking to CF Bayern said, “I love Cristiano Ronaldo, fantastic player but every club has a philosophy and I'm not sure if it would be the right signal for Bayern and Bundesliga if we signed him now. Such a move does not necessarily fit with our ideas”.

Another reason behind Bayern Munich not planning to sign Cristiano Ronaldo is due to the current firepower they possess up front. Sadio Mane was signed from Liverpool in the transfer window and Serge Gnabry is also close to extending his contract with the club. Besides the two, Bayern Munich also has Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, and Thomas Muller with them, which suggests that they will not be short on firepower for the upcoming season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd exit unlikely to happen

Bayern Munich and Chelsea have already dropped their idea of signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United and with no other club showing interest, the Portuguese superstar is likely to stay at Old Trafford. Ronaldo was also given a mega offer by a club from Saudi Arabia but an ESPN report, while quoting its source, has now said that the 37-year-old is set to turn down the bumper offer from the Saudi Arabia club to leave Manchester United. Another reason behind Ronaldo's likelihood to stay with the club is because of him posing with the team's new away kit. The away kit was unveiled in Melbourne by Manchester United players in absence of Ronaldo. However, the team's website illustrates CR7 posing with the away kit.