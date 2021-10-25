Will Cristiano Ronaldo Take On 'new' Role At Manchester United? Everything We Know So Far

Manchester United suffered a humiliating loss against Liverpool at Old Trafford last night. The Red Devils went down 5-0 to register their greatest defeat at the hands of their arch-rival Liverpool. Before the United's home game on Sunday, speculations were doing rounds suggesting that the Harry Maguire-led men want Cristiano Ronaldo to take up a new role as a link between players and the coaching staff. According to The Sun, United players unhappy with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tactics want Ronaldo to take up a new and bigger role for the team.

What do we know so far?

According to reports, the players want Ronaldo to act as a mouthpiece and represent them in front of the coaching staff. The players want Ronaldo to play this role because of his vast experience. However, it has been reported that Ronaldo is not interested in becoming the link between the dressing room and the coaching staff and is content to let skipper Harry Maguire do the job. Reports also suggest that Ronaldo doesn't want to be seen as critical of Solskjaer with whom he has shared the change room during his first stint at the club.

Ronaldo made a return to his former club Manchester United during the summer transfer window last month. Talking about Ronaldo's stats this season, the Manchester United forward has so far scored 6 goals from 9 matches in all competitions. The Portuguese star headed United to a remarkable win over Atlanta during the mid-week Champions League match and fans were hoping for the Manchester United vs Liverpool match to be an entertaining contest.

As far as United's match against Liverpool is concerned, it was the biggest defeat for the Solskjaer's side at home after their 6-1 loss against Manchester City a decade ago. Liverpool scored five goals in the game with Mohamed Salah registering a hat-trick and taking his tally for the season to 15. In the process, Salah also became the highest-scoring African in Premier League surpassing Didier Drogba's record. This was the first time in the history of Manchester United that the side trailed 4-0 ahead of half-time.

Image: ManUtd/Twitter