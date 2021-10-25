Last Updated:

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Take On 'new' Role At Manchester United? Everything We Know So Far

Manchester United suffered a humiliating loss against Liverpool last night. The Red Devils went down 5-0 to register their greatest defeat against Liverpool.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United, Manchester United vs Liverpool, Harry Maguire, Premier League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Champions League

Image: ManUtd/Twitter


Manchester United suffered a humiliating loss against Liverpool at Old Trafford last night. The Red Devils went down 5-0 to register their greatest defeat at the hands of their arch-rival Liverpool. Before the United's home game on Sunday, speculations were doing rounds suggesting that the Harry Maguire-led men want Cristiano Ronaldo to take up a new role as a link between players and the coaching staff. According to The Sun, United players unhappy with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tactics want Ronaldo to take up a new and bigger role for the team. 

What do we know so far?

According to reports, the players want Ronaldo to act as a mouthpiece and represent them in front of the coaching staff. The players want Ronaldo to play this role because of his vast experience. However, it has been reported that Ronaldo is not interested in becoming the link between the dressing room and the coaching staff and is content to let skipper Harry Maguire do the job. Reports also suggest that Ronaldo doesn't want to be seen as critical of Solskjaer with whom he has shared the change room during his first stint at the club. 

Ronaldo made a return to his former club Manchester United during the summer transfer window last month. Talking about Ronaldo's stats this season, the Manchester United forward has so far scored 6 goals from 9 matches in all competitions. The Portuguese star headed United to a remarkable win over Atlanta during the mid-week Champions League match and fans were hoping for the Manchester United vs Liverpool match to be an entertaining contest. 

READ | Ballon d'Or: Lionel Messi ahead of Lewandowski, Ronaldo and Benzeman in recent poll

As far as United's match against Liverpool is concerned, it was the biggest defeat for the Solskjaer's side at home after their 6-1 loss against Manchester City a decade ago. Liverpool scored five goals in the game with Mohamed Salah registering a hat-trick and taking his tally for the season to 15. In the process, Salah also became the highest-scoring African in Premier League surpassing Didier Drogba's record. This was the first time in the history of Manchester United that the side trailed 4-0 ahead of half-time. 

READ | Cristiano Ronaldo escapes being sent off despite kicking Curtis Jones; Jurgen Klopp reacts

Image: ManUtd/Twitter

READ | Cristiano Ronaldo sends heartwarming message to Manchester United fans post-Liverpool loss
READ | Barcelona boss Ronaldo Koeman's car attacked by fans after Real Madrid defeat
Tags: Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United, Manchester United vs Liverpool
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com