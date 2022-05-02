Will Everton Ace Richarlison Face Ban For Hurling Smoke Grenade At Crowd In Chelsea Game?

Everton boosted their chances of staying in the Premier League following their 1-0 win over Chelsea at Goodison Park on Sunday. The 46th-minute strike from Richarlison was enough for the Toffees to register a solitary goal victory over Chelsea. Despite the win, the Brazilian striker is now in hot water following his goal-scoring celebration.

Will Football Association ban Richarlison?

Richarlison dispossessed Cesar Azpilicueta on the edge of the box before Demarai Gray provided the assist. The Brazilian ensured he scored past Edouard Mendy to give Everton the lead. According to various media reports, Richarlison then launched a blue flare over the Gwladys Street end after it had been thrown onto the pitch during celebrations.

No action was taken against the Brazil international by referee Kevin Friend following Richarlison's smoke grenade celebration but the FA will investigate. A written warning could follow. Everton's spokesperson in his statement said “We will look into the matter but, as far we are concerned, Richarlison was attempting to throw it out of the ground,”. Richarlison was eventually taken off in the 80th minute

Previously In a similar incident in February, Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott was contacted by the FA after handling a red flare at Wembley after his side’s Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea.

Richarlison's goal helps Everton beat Chelsea

Burnley's dramatic win over Watford on Saturday left Everton five points from safety with two games in hand, and despite being underdogs for the visit of Chelsea, Frank Lampard's side rose to the challenge.

Everton's win over Chelsea moved them two points from safety with five matches remaining and a game in hand over both Leeds and Burnley. The goal came 59 seconds into the second half at Goodison Park. Everton also has to thank goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as he produced some crucial saves to preserve the win, having faced no shots on target for almost an hour. First, he incredibly denied Azpilicueta's rebound effort right on the line after Mount's shot hit both posts, then blocked a point-blank Antonio Rudiger strike with his face. Finally, he got down well right near the end to keep Mateo Kovacic's goal-bound attempt out.