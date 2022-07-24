Will Frenkie De Jong Stay At Barcelona? Xavi Gives Puzzling Response On Dutch Star

Barcelona coach Xavi has issued a puzzling response pertaining to Frenkie de Jong's future at the Camp Nou, as uncertainty surrounding his future continues. Reports have claimed that the Catalan giants are keen on selling the Dutch midfielder due to financial restraints, but it is the 25-year-old who is unwilling to leave the La Liga heavyweights.

Xavi gives baffling reply over Frenkie de Jong's future

While speaking about Frenkie de Jong's future, Xavi said (as quoted by Manchester Evening News), "We’ve had private conversations that are very important and that I will not reveal here. He’s a key player, but then there’s the economic situation and Financial Fair Play."

The legendary Spanish midfielder then went on to explain how De Jong's versatility is crucial to Barcelona by stating, "I like him a lot as a player. Playing as a centre-back, he [De Jong] can give us a lot, he can adapt to that position. We want it that the centre-back distributes the ball and he does that very well."

Xavi on de Jong deal: “I’m not here to send messages. I already spoke with Frenkie, I value him very much. He’s key player, but then there’s economic situation and Financial Fair Play…”. 🚨🇳🇱 #FCB



“He can give us a lot also as a centre back” he added via @ActualiteBarca. pic.twitter.com/J3T3wQShb4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2022

While Xavi suggested that Barcelona's financial position could be a concern, club president Joan Laporta reportedly had rubbished rumours stating that they would need to sell De Jong because of the same reason. According to Diario Sport, the Catalan giants suffered losses worth a whopping €802.7 million in the 2020/21 campaign.

What has Frenkie de Jong said about his Barcelona future?

In an interview with ESPN in May, Frenkie de Jong had said, "I prefer to stay with Barcelona. Barcelona is just my dream club. Also from a young age. I just said it too. I’ve never regretted my choice despite the fact that I had hoped for more in terms of prizes than I’ve achieved so far. But I have never regretted my choice."

Since moving to the Catalan giants in the 2019 season, the 25-year-old has only won the Copa del Rey trophy in the 2020/21 season. With still over a month remaining in the transfer window, it remains to be seen if De Jong stays at Barcelona considering the strong links he has had with Manchester United recently.