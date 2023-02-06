Will Manchester City Be Stripped Of Premier League Titles Over Financial Charges?

Manchester City revealed their surprise after the Premier League charged them for multiple financial breaches over a nine-year period from 2009/10 until 2017/18. The club added that they welcome an independent commission to review this matter and put it 'to rest once and for all.'

In the scenario that Pep Guardiola's side are awarded a points penalty, it could have major ramifications for the title race as the Cityzens currently trail leaders Arsenal by five points, having played a game more. Other than a points penalty, here is a look at all the other penalties that can also be imposed on them.

What penalties can be imposed on Manchester City?

According to Premier League rules, nine punishments could be applied depending upon the severity of the rules breached. Since the alleged charges against Manchester City are so serious, a points deduction cannot be ruled out if they are indeed deemed guilty of breaching the rules. Meanwhile, the other penalties that could be levied (as quoted by Sky Sports) are mentioned below:

1) Suspend a club from playing league matches.

2) Recommend to the board that league matches be replayed.

3) Recommend to the board that the league expels the respondent club.

4) Order compensation.

5) Cancel or refuse registration of players.

6) Conditional punishment.

7) Order the club to pay costs.

8) Make such other order as it thinks fit.

Manchester City shocked by the issue of alleged breaches

Soon after it was reported that the Premier League had charged Manchester City for multiple financial breaches, the Cityzens expressed their surprise over their same by issuing a statement via their club's official page. Their statement read,

"Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with."

"The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position. As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all," their statement added.