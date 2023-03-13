Will Neymar Stay At PSG Or Leave After Contract Ends? Huge Update On Brazil Star's Future

Neymar's recent injury cast serious doubt on his Paris Saint Germain future but as per a report in Athletic, the Brazilian wants to remain at the French club. The 31-year-old's career has been marred by persistent injury issues and he is expected to be sidelined for a few months as he underwent ankle surgery. His current contract is set to expire in 2027.

Huge update on Neymar's future as the player underwent a surgery

Neymar arrived at PSG as the French giants paid a whopping €222 million transfer fee to Barcelona to acquire his service and the player has remained the most expensive player in football history to date. But PSG's idea to form a galactico project has severely failed and they could be on the verge of losing one of their prized assets, Lionel Messi.

Despite their dominance in the domestic circuit, their failure in the Champions League has been a glaring loophole as they have encountered enormous problems in getting past the barrier in this continental competition. Despite accumulating a pretty competitive squad, the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Messi couldn't help the club in fulfilling their dreams as they lost to Bayern Munich over a two-legged affair in the UCL round of 16.

Neymar currently commands a mammoth wage and PSG fears they would not be able to attract a sizable chunk of the transfer fee that they paid to the Catalans. His talent has never been the question but as he has entered the peak of his career and time is running out for him to stamp his authority at the Parc des Princes.

PSG already had issued a statement confirming the player's unavailability for the next three to four months.

"Neymar Jr has sustained a number of instances of instability in his right ankle in recent years. Following his latest sprain on 20 February, the Paris Saint-Germain medical staff recommended a ligament repair operation to avoid a major risk of recurrence. All the experts consulted have confirmed this necessity. The surgery will be performed in the next few days at the ASPETAR hospital in Doha. It will take 3 to 4 months before he can return to training with the team."

It remains to be seen whether Neymar regains his old form after he returns to the pitch next season.