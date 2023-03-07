Has Neymar Played His Last Match For PSG? Club Official Answers On His Availability

PSG forward Neymar jr. has been ruled out for the rest of the season following the ankle injury that he sustained during the game against Lille on February 20. It has been reported that the Brazilian would have to undergo surgery to recuperate the ligaments in the ankle. The club has stated that Neymar has to stay for three to four months on the sidelines.

While enjoying one of the best spells in the PSG jersey, Neymar was in tremendous form but as it turns out the ecstasy has been turned into agony as he has been struck with another injury blow. In the season the Brazilian had already netted 18 times and was the playmaker on 14 occasions, however, with the devastating injury his season is probably over. Moreover, with speculations of exiting the club at the end of the season, there are opinions brewing that the football world has seen the last of the 31-year-old in the PSG's jersey.

Official statement by PSG on Neymar's injury

"Neymar Jr. has had several episodes of instability in his right ankle in recent years," PSG said in a statement. Following his last sprain contracted on Februrary 20. the medical staff recommended a ligament repair operation to avoid a major risk of recurrence. All the experts consulted have confirmed this necessity.

"A delay of three-four months is expected before his return to training."

With three months out, Neymar's 2022/23 Ligue 1 season is over. However, if PSG reaches the final of the Champions League then Neymar could make an appearance there. But that's a long way to go, and first PSG would have to deal with the Bayern Munich Challenge. After the first leg of the UCL R16 tier the Bavarians lead PSG 1-0. The second leg is set to take place on March 9.

In the league, PSG are currently sitting at the top, eight points ahead of the second-placed Marseille. They will now visit Brest to continue the momentum that may end with another domestic league glory. For PSG, both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are in great form, scoring goals week in and week out. Mbappe recently netted the 201st goal for the club, thereby becoming the all-time highest goalscorer of PSG.