Will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Remain Man Utd's Boss? Here's Why Club Might Still Back Him

Manchester United currently sits fourth in the Premier League after having played seven games of which they have won four, drawn two, and lost one so far. Fourth is not a bad spot to be in as it guarantees Champions League football, questions have been raised about United's boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if he is capable enough to lead the Red Devils to glory this season. During the summer transfer window, United spent a lot of money on reinforcements including €85 million on Jadon Sancho, €40 million on Raphael Varane, and €15 million on five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, and that does not even include their wages.

Most of these questions are being raised whether Ole can take United to the heights of their former days of glory or if he can make them win the Premier League or the UEFA Champions League. While things have not been that bad over the past three years after Solskjaer took over and has consistently gotten them to the Champions League and also delivered results just when they need them the most. However, recently United have had a bad patch of games as they have won just one game of their last four, they got knocked out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham, then lost to Aston Villa in the league. The club managed to defeat Villarreal in the Champions League, but then drew 1-1 to Everton in the league, so after that, the pressure on Solskjaer has mounted significantly.

Solskjaer has had to defend himself and United’s form so far; he was then asked again last weekend, following the draw against Everton, over the thought if he was the right man to take United forward.

“It is the same question that was asked after Wednesday night (2-1 v Villarreal in the Champions League). I’m very confident that we will get the best out of this squad,” he replied as quoted by Goal.com. "A lot has happened this month and we’ve had Raphael (Varane)and Jadon (Sancho) with us since August, and Cristiano (Ronaldo) since September. We’ve got loads to work on and we need to improve, we know that and I know that, but I do believe in this group of players and the coaching staff that I’ve got. So, the short answer is yes.”

Why is the club still backing him?

As seen in his past few years in charge, Ole always manages to produce vital results when it matters the most, in the 2019/20 season, United drew to Sheffield United, lost to Astana, then drew to Aston Villa but went on to beat Tottenham Hotspurs at home and Manchester City away. According to former Norwegian footballer John Arne Riise, Solskjaer is going similar to the earlier seasons, he will deliver when it is needed the most. Speaking to Goal.com, Riise said that he is a little disappointed that they went out of the League Cup so quickly. But he added that Ole will bounce back as he is used to the criticism.

