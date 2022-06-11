Will Zinedine Zidane Replace Pochettino As Next PSG Manager? Big Update Inside

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has been out of the managerial duties since departing the Los Blancos during the 2020-21 season. However, the 1998 World Cup winner is likely to return back to management soon with Paris Saint Germain

(PSG) being rumoured as the destination. However, an official announcement pertaining to the same is yet to be made by either Zidane or PSG.

PSG chasing Zinedine Zidane comes after Mauricio Pochettino failed to help the Ligue 1 club win the Champions League. PSG was eliminated in the last 16 by Real Madrid this season. The team, however, wrapped up the Ligue 1 title in April to secure their only trophy of the campaign.

Will Zinedine Zidane join PSG?

In the latest development regarding Zidane-PSG negotiations, former Real Madrid manager's agent Alain Migliaccio has denied the reports about reaching an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain. The French legend has been a free agent to sign any contract since leaving Real Madrid at the end of the 2020-2021 season. Migliaccio spoke to L’Equipe and clarified the situation. He said, “All these rumours are unfounded. As of right now, I am the only person who can represent Zinedine Zidane. Neither Zidane nor myself have been directly contacted by PSG’s owner.”

He also told the publication, " I'm not even sure that the Emir of Qatar is really interested in the arrival of Zinedine Zidane. I also strongly doubt that His Majesty the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamin Bin Hamad Al Thani, is used to going through social networks or the media to manage his affairs and make crucial decisions concerning the future of PSG. I'm not even sure he's really interested in Zinedine Zidane's arrival."

Zinedine Zidane's stint as manager

Zinedine Zidane had a sensational coaching career at Real Madrid with 11 titles and wins in 166 of his 251 games. The Frenchman won his maiden Laliga trophy in the 2016-2017 season under Zidane's helm by collecting 93 points. Real Madrid also won the Champions League title after defeating Italian side Juventus 4-1 in the final. Zidane then led Madrid to two more Champions League glory before ending the first tenure.

Zidane was back in charge of Real Madrid after a brief hiatus in March 2019. Following his arrival, the former Real Madrid legend lead his team to secure a record 34th league title. The 48-year-old won two La Liga titles, two Supercopa titles, three UEFA Champions League, two UEFA Super Cup and also two FIFA Club World Cups.