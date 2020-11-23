WOL Vs SOU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Premier League Live

Quick links:
Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL) take on Southampton (SOU) on Matchday 9 of the Premier League. The game will begin on Monday night, November 23 (Nov 24 in India) at 1:30 am IST. Here's a look at our WOL vs SOU Dream11 prediction, WOL vs SOU Dream11 team and top picks for the encounter.
🚨 2️⃣4️⃣ hours to go! 🚨— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 22, 2020
All you need to know for tomorrow's trip to #Wolves, in association with @eToro:
Wolves are currently placed 12th in the Premier League with 13 points from eight games. The club has been in a decent run of form, winning three out of their last five games. However, the hosts come into the game after losing 1-0 to Leicester City before the international break.
Focused on the Saints.— Wolves (@Wolves) November 22, 2020
🐺 pic.twitter.com/lkysOikRul
Southampton, on the other hand, have been one of the in-form teams this season and a win against Wolves will take them to second place in the Premier League standings. The Saints are currently on a three-game winning streak, having defeated Newcastle United 2-0 in their last game. Southampton find themselves in fifth place with 16 points from eight games.
Goalkeeper: Rui Patricio
Defenders: Conor Coady, Nelson Semedo, Ryan Bertrand, Kyle Walker-Peters
Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Ruben Neves, Adama Traore
Forwards: Raul Jimenez (VC), Che Adams (C), Theo Walcott
According to our WOL vs SOU match prediction, Southampton will win the game.