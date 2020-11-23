WOL Vs SOU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Premier League Live

Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL) take on Southampton (SOU) on Matchday 9 of the Premier League. The game will begin on Monday night, November 23 (Nov 24 in India) at 1:30 am IST. Here's a look at our WOL vs SOU Dream11 prediction, WOL vs SOU Dream11 team and top picks for the encounter.

WOL vs SOU Dream11 prediction and preview

Wolves are currently placed 12th in the Premier League with 13 points from eight games. The club has been in a decent run of form, winning three out of their last five games. However, the hosts come into the game after losing 1-0 to Leicester City before the international break.

Southampton, on the other hand, have been one of the in-form teams this season and a win against Wolves will take them to second place in the Premier League standings. The Saints are currently on a three-game winning streak, having defeated Newcastle United 2-0 in their last game. Southampton find themselves in fifth place with 16 points from eight games.

WOL vs SOU playing 11 (Probable)

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Rui Patricio; Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Max Kilman; Nelson Semedo, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Marcal; Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez, Pedro Neto

Southampton: Alex McCarthy; Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand; Stuart Armstrong, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Moussa Djenepo; Theo Walcott, Che Adams

WOL vs SOU Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Rui Patricio

Defenders: Conor Coady, Nelson Semedo, Ryan Bertrand, Kyle Walker-Peters

Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Ruben Neves, Adama Traore

Forwards: Raul Jimenez (VC), Che Adams (C), Theo Walcott

WOL vs SOU live: Top picks for WOL vs SOU Dream11 team

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Rui Nelson Semedo, Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez

Rui Nelson Semedo, Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez Southampton: Ryan Bertrand, James Ward-Prowse, Che Adams

WOL vs SOU match prediction

According to our WOL vs SOU match prediction, Southampton will win the game.

Note - The above WOL vs SOU Dream11 match prediction, WOL vs SOU Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WOL vs SOU Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Wolves Instagram, Southampton Instagram