Zlatan Ibrahimovic Scores STUNNER Vs Napoli As AC Milan Lead Serie A Standings

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been at the centre of the club’s resurgence over the past few months. The 39-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down and is currently playing some of the best football of his career. The ageless forward found the net with an outrageous header against Napoli to open the scoring, extending his scoring streak to a career-best eight consecutive games. The Swedish striker’s goalscoring exploits helped AC Milan beat Napoli for the first time in 10 years, as the Rossoneri consolidated their position at the top of the Serie A standings.

Napoli vs AC Milan highlights: How the game panned out

The Napoli vs AC Milan game was the highlight of Serie A’s Matchday 8 schedule and the game didn’t disappoint. It was Zlatan Ibrahimovic who was once again the star of the show, with the striker’s double ensuring AC Milan reclaimed top spot in the Serie A standings. The big Swede opened the scoring in the first half with a peach of a header before scoring his second early in the second half.

A Dries Mertens strike in the 63rd minute threatened to make things interesting, but all hopes of a comeback were dashed after Napoli midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko was sent off after earning a second yellow card. It was Jens Petter Hauge who eventually wrapped up the three points with a stoppage-time strike. The win meant that AC Milan continued their unbeaten start to the season, with the club now in first place with 20 points on the board.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic goal vs Napoli leaves fans in awe

The pick of the goals during the AC Milan vs Napoli encounter was Ibrahimovic’s first-half strike. The 39-year-old opened the scoring with an outrageous header that left fans impressed. The ball was floated in from the left by AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez, with the striker making the most of a decent delivery to find the back of the net.

Ibrahimovic managed to beat Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly in the air as he generated tremendous power in the header to direct the ball towards the corner. What was impressive was the fact that Zlatan Ibrahimovic managed all that from the edge of the 18-yard-box, with the 39-year-old’s header loved by fans online. Referring to the Zlatan Ibrahimovic goal vs Napoli, fans praised the striker’s stunning technique, pointing out how he managed to outfox the Napoli defenders.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a world-class header puts Milan ahead in this monstrous tie. Ibra was supposed to bring leadership to this side. He has brought so much more. 39 years old and dominating one of the best leagues in the world. #NapoliMilan — Rajath Kumar (@rajathkumar) November 22, 2020

Brilliant game this and Ibrahimovic is just a beast that header was brilliant he is like a fine wine just gets better with age — Ahmad Matter (@ahmadmatter1999) November 22, 2020

I don’t know how Ibrahimovic is still this good. What a header 🔥 — Haji Zak (@haji_zakk) November 22, 2020

With the striker finding the net again in the second half, Zlatan Ibrahimovic now has 10 goals in the league, with the striker currently leading the Serie A charts. The AC Milan striker has two more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo, who is second on the list with eight goals.

Despite the striker’s star showing, Zlatan Ibrahimovic had to be substituted with 11 minutes left on the clock with an apparent muscle injury. After the Swede was seen sitting on the bench with an ice pack on his left leg, AC Milan assistant coach Daniele Bonera admitted that the true extent of the injury would only be confirmed after the necessary tests are done.

Image Credits: AC Milan Instagram