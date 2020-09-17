WOL Vs STK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Carabao Cup Live

Wolverhampton Wanderers will kickstart their campaign in the Carabao Cup with a fixture against Stoke City. Wolves had a good start to the year with a win against Sheffield United and will look to continue the good run. Meanwhile, in their opening fixture, Stoke City were held to a goalless draw by Millwall in the Championship. The two sides will face each other on Thursday, September 17, 11:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our WOL vs STK Dream11 prediction, WOL vs STK Dream11 team and the probable WOL vs STK playing 11.
In® the Carabao Cup last season, Wolves were knocked out in the fourth round losing to Aston Villa. However, Nuno Espirito Santo is most likely to give less importance to this game as they have an important Premier League fixture against Manchester City coming up. Stoke City, on the other hand, failed to make a return to the Premier League last season. They come into this game having won the first round of the cup on penalties and a hard-fought draw against Millwall.
The two sides have met each other on 150 occasions across all competitions. Stoke City have emerged victorious on 50 occasions while Wolves have got the better of their opponents on 65 occasions. The remaining 35 encounters have ended in draws.
Wolverhampton Wanderers probable XI - Ruddy; Dendoncker, Coady, Kilman; Burr, Vitinha, Neves, Vinagre; Jota, Neto; Silva
Stoke City probable XI - Butland; Souttar, Batth, Martins Indi; Smith, Thompson, Clucas, Tymon, Ince, Fletcher, Campbell
Goalkeeper - Butland
Defenders - Martins Indi, Batth, Dendoncker, Coady, Tymon
Midfielders - Ince, Neves, Vinagre (VC)
Forwards - Jota (C), Neto
