FIFA 21 Reveal: Best XI From Talents Aged 21 And Under Ft. Haaland, Sancho And Mbappe

EA Sports had unveiled the next generation of its football video game FIFA 21 at the EA Play 2020 event, which was held earlier this year. The game is scheduled for a worldwide release in October and FIFA 21 player ratings have been seen coming out one after the other as the gaming company continues to roll out player ratings.

FIFA 21 reveal the best talents aged 21 and under ft. Haaland, Sancho, Mbappe

As the ratings of players from all clubs are being released, here is a look at some of the best youngsters in the game aged 21 and under -

Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

No doubt this AC Milan shot-stopper is the highest-ranked among keepers aged 21 or below. The player has been between the sticks for a long time and many are wondering if the player is just 21 years of age. The player has an overall rating of 85, the highest for a goalkeeper of his age.

Defence - Trent Alexander-Arnold ( Right-back)

The Liverpool starlet continues to grow from strength to strength. Only Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne had assisted more goals and created more chances than Alexander-Arnold last season and this tells you about the qualities of a player who is just 21. Trent Alexander-Arnold gets forward at every opportunity and is the best available young right-back in Europe right now.

Dayot Upamecano (Centre back)

Upamecano has been a huge presence at the back for RB Leipzig and that is why the player has been included in the best XI aged under 21.

Mathijs de Ligt (Centre back)

The teenage sensation has been the talk of the town for a while now and seems to be destined to make it to the top. The player would love to have more opportunities but his recent performances do justice to his high ranking.

Alphonso Davies (left-back)

The Canadian teenaged left-back is one of the fastest youngsters in the game. The player has a FIFA 21 pace rating of 96 equal to that of Kylian Mbappe and Adama Traore.

Also Read | Man United Fans Slam EA SPORTS FIFA 21 For Messing Up Players' Face Scan In Upcoming Game

Midfield - Martin Odegaard (CAM)

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder had an impressive season with on-loan and for a long time has been in the buzz ever since joining the club as a 16-year-old.

Kai Havertz (CAM)

One of the many Chelsea signings this summer, the youngster is very talented and does justice to his overall rating of 85. The player caught everyone's eye with his performances in Germany.

Also Read | FIFA 21 Player Ratings Predictions; 5 Leaked Ratings & Top 10 Player Rating Predictions

Front Four - Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho, Joao Felix, Kylian Mbappe

Erling Haaland has enjoyed a sensational season for both Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund. The player has shown the qualities he has and his inclusion was no surprise in the best Under-21 XI.

Jadon Sancho has also established himself as one of the best young prospects across Europe. It is no secret that Manchester United are madly behind securing the player's services. The player's rankings came to limelight when his pace was dropped and fans felt it was ridiculous.

On the other hand, Joao Felix looks set to be Portugal’s next big talent. The player has an overall of 81, the least among others in this list, but makes it to the best XI. While Kylian Mbappe has been making the most buzz and is tipped to be the greatest of this generation. The player has the highest rating among the Under-21, being rated at 90.

Also Read | FIFA 21 Ratings Release Time: Who Will Be The Highest-rated Player In The Game?

Also Read | Best Midfielders In FIFA 21: Here Are Top 20 Midfielders In The Upcoming Game

Image Source - Mbappe/Sancho/Haaland Twitter