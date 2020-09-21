Wolves Vs Man City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Last season's runners-up Manchester City will begin their new Premier League campaign with a Monday night trip to West Midlands, where they will face Wolverhampton Wanderers. The match will be played at the Molineux and will kick off at 12:45 am IST on Monday night, September 21 (Tuesday morning for Indian viewers). Here's a look at the Wolves vs Man City live stream details, Wolves vs Man City team news and our Wolves vs Man City prediction.

Wolves vs Man City live stream: Wolves vs Man City prediction and preview

Wolves have made a splash in the summer transfer market and will look to continue their quest of making it to the top six this season, having missed out on European football last season. Wolves started their campaign on a positive note, winning their Premier League opener at Sheffield, before disposing of Stoke City in the Carabao Cup. Their opponent s on Monday will be Manchester City, who'll be playing their first match of the new season. Pep Guardiola's side surprisingly failed to mount a serious challenge last season as Liverpool romped to the title, and will hope to better their effort this year.

Wolves vs Man City live stream: Wolves vs Man City team news

Sergio Aguero continues to remain an absentee for Man City, with the club-record goalscorer continuing recovery from his knee injury. The Wolves vs Man City team news also rules out Aymeric Laporte, who recently joined training after recovering from COVID-19. Riyad Mahrez, who also tested COVID-19 positive is fit and is likely to play a part in the fixture. Nuno Espirito Santo will be without Jonny Otto, whose ACL injury leaves him out of action until March next year.

Wolves vs Man City prediction: Predicted line-ups

Wolves: Rui Patricio; Wily Boly, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss; Adama Traore, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Fernando Marcal; Daniel Podence, Raul Jimenez, Pedro Neto

Rui Patricio; Wily Boly, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss; Adama Traore, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Fernando Marcal; Daniel Podence, Raul Jimenez, Pedro Neto Man City: Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, Eric Garcia, Nathan Ake, Benjamin Mendy; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

Wolves vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League live in India?

The Premier League live telecast will be available on Star Sports Select 2/HD. For fans looking to watch the Premier League live stream for the Wolves vs Man City clash, they can do so by logging onto Disney+ Hotstar. The live updates for the Wolves vs Man City match will also be available on Wolves, Man City and the Premier League's social media handles.

Wolves vs Man City live stream: Wolves vs Man City prediction

While Man City are one of the best teams in the Premier League, Wolves have been one of their bogey teams over the past couple of seasons. Wolves are a well-gelled unit and having already played games this season and will be more match fit compared to Man City, who could be a bit rusty considering this is their first game back in action. With Wolves playing at home and the visitors missing two of their crucial squad members, we predict that Wolves will come out of this clash as winners.

