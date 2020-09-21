Dele Alli To PSG? Tottenham Star Offered To PSG as Mourinho Targets Man United's Lingard

Dele Alli's future at Tottenham has been cast into further doubt after the Englishman was left out of Jose Mourinho's squad for the trip to Southampton on Sunday. It is reported that Thomas Tuchel's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have shown interest in signing the star midfielder. More so, Gareth Bale's return to Spurs is likely to limit Alli's appearances at the club with multiple reports linking the 24-year-old with a move away from north London but Mourinho has reportedly identified Man United's Jesse Lingard as a replacement for Alli.

Dele Alli to PSG? Tottenham offer midfielder to Ligue 1 giants

Reports from The Guardian have linked Dele Alli to PSG after the midfielder was left out of the Spurs squad for the second game in a row. Alli wasn't included in the squad that made the trip to Bulgaria for the Europa League clash against Lokomotiv Plovdiv and failed to make the squad for Spurs' 5-2 win against Southampton at St Mary's on Sunday, sparking rumours of an exit before the transfer window shuts. Amid rumours of a falling out between Alli and Mourinho, reports claim that the player has been offered to French heavyweights PSG with many other top European clubs also interested in signing the attacker.

Dele Alli has been offered to many clubs on last few days. #THFC want him out after signing Gareth Bale. Real Madrid refused to get him on loan as part of the deal. PSG are in talks with his agents and considering him [as per @JBurtTelegraph]. Other clubs also in the race. 🚨 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 20, 2020

However, sources close to the club believe Alli is determined to stay put and fight for his place. With the transfer window closing on October 5, Alli has a fortnight to sort out his situation with Spurs. Alli last signed a contract extension in October 2018, a six-year deal that will keep him at the club until 2024.

Dele Alli transfer news: Falling out with Jose Mourinho

Although Alli started the first game of the Premier League season - a 1-0 loss for Spurs against Everton - he was strangely subbed off at half-time. After the game, Mourinho seemingly took a jibe at the English star, citing "lazy press" as a reason for Spurs' defeat. Spurs also confirmed the re-signing of Gareth Bale on a season-long loan from Real Madrid, putting Alli's position at the club in serious doubt. However, the 'Special One' explained that Alli is set to earn a recall for Spurs' next game - a Carabao Cup third-round clash against Leyton Orient.

Jose Mourinho wants to sign Jesse Lingard in a £30m deal from Man Utd, reports the Daily Star 👀 pic.twitter.com/RHtt4nIyjY — Goal (@goal) September 20, 2020

Spurs transfer news: Man United's Jesse Lingard to Spurs?

According to reports from MEN, Man United are in talks with Man United over the signing of Jesse Lingard. The arrival of Donny van de Beek at Old Trafford has pushed Lingard further down the pecking order and the midfielder is keen on regular football elsewhere. It is reported that Spurs have made an approach to sign the 27-year-old Lingard as a replacement for Alli if he leaves this club this summer.

Image Credits - Dele, Jesse Lingard Instagram