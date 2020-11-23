Wolves Vs Southampton Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers will face Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton at the Molineux on Monday, November 23. The Premier League clash between Wolves and Southampton is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm BST (Tuesday, 1:30 am IST). Here's a look at the Wolves vs Southampton team news, Wolves vs Southampton live stream details and our Wolves vs Southampton prediction ahead of the game.

Wolves vs Southampton prediction and match preview

Wolves are currently in 12th place in the Premier League table with 13 points from eight games. Nuno Santo's side had put together a string of impressive displays following a poor start to the season but suffered a defeat against Leicester City just before the international break. Wolves will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Monday night when they face a Southampton side that have been flying since the start of the new season.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have enjoyed a fantastic start to the new season and are currently in fifth place on the league table. The Saints have recorded 16 points from their eight games so far and have won five of their last six games in the league. Southampton have conceded only four goals this term and will need to be at the top of their game when they make the trip to the Molineux.

Based on the recent form of both teams, our Wolves vs Southampton prediction is a 2-2 draw.

Wolves vs Southampton team news, injuries and suspensions

For Wolves, Conor Coady is expected to start in defence despite withdrawing from the England squad due to COVID-19 protocols. There are no major injury issues for the hosts and Nuno Espirito Santo is expected to field his strongest starting line-up against Soton.

For Southampton, star forward Danny Ings is still out injured. However, James Ward-Prowse and Ryan Bertrand are expected to return to the fold following their respective injuries. Theo Walcott is likely to partner Che Adams in attack.

Premier League live: How to watch Wolves vs Southampton live in India?

In India, the Wolves vs Southampton live telecast will be available on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD (Tuesday, 1:30 am IST). The Wolves vs Southampton live stream will be on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Fans can also keep updated with live score updates on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Wolves Instagram, Southampton Twitter