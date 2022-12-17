'Won't Be Surprised If He Retires': Ex-Man United Teammate On Cristiano Ronaldo's Future

As five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo continues to face more and more severe criticism, his former Manchester United teammate Patrice Evra has suggested that it may be the right time for the 37-year-old to hang up his boots.

Evra makes these remarks as Ronaldo not only found it difficult to start games at Manchester United but also with the Portuguese national team at the FIFA World Cup 2022. After starting the initial few matches, he was left on the bench for Portugal's last two games at the tournament.

'That dream is gone': Evra speaks on Cristiano Ronaldo's future

In his conversation with Sky Sports, Patrice Evra explained how the dream of winning the FIFA World Cup trophy with Portugal ending may lead Cristiano Ronaldo to retire from professional football. "I don't know if Ronaldo will retire because sometimes when you've got all those critics, especially at the end of your career, you're like 'okay, I think it's time to stop," explained Evra.

He added, "Especially, when you're not starting for your national team because that's why Cristiano wanted to play and to be fit. To win the World Cup with his country - this was his dream, and now that dream is gone. I won't talk for Cristiano but I wouldn't be surprised if he retires." Ronaldo's dream of winning the FIFA World Cup ended after Portugal was defeated by Morocco in the quarter-finals.

Ronaldo, who has been a free agent since his contract was terminated by Manchester United, has reportedly been training at Real Madrid's training centre. Hugo Cerezo of Relevo had reported a few days back that the Portuguese international had been training to maintain his fitness as he continues to eye his next move.

Cristiano Ronaldo has trained at Real Madrid sporting center Valdebebas in the last hours — on a separated pitch 🚨⚪️ #Ronaldo



As revealed by @relevo/@hugocerezo, Cristiano’s just working there to keep his form thanks to great relationship with the club, waiting for new chapter. pic.twitter.com/mrbFneIPkt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 14, 2022

Considering Ronaldo's staggering success with both club and country, it will be interesting to see where the 37-year-old moves next. With Ronaldo still confident of competing at the highest level, he is likely to attract offers from some of the biggest clubs in the world.